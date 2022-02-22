DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG: Consistent growth course of Traumhaus AG continues

DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

Traumhaus AG: Consistent growth course of Traumhaus AG continues



22.02.2022 / 11:26

Consistent growth course of Traumhaus AG continues

Building permit plus purchase of further sites in Haßloch and Gießen





Wiesbaden, 22.02.2022: Traumhaus AG continues to consistently implement its growth plan. Still in December 2021, the development plan for the land with a size of almost 17,000 square meters in Haßloch/Rhineland-Palatinate became legally binding. Now, the experienced Wiesbaden-based project developer Traumhaus has additionally secured the last area with an additional good 10,600 square meters in the "Äußerer Herrenweg" area, which is also already included in the legally binding B-plan.





"In Haßloch, another large project is being developed with up to 74 terraced houses, which have a sales volume of EUR 29 million. Traumhaus continuously succeeds in acquiring financially viable plots of land in good locations. We have a high sales project pipeline of around EUR 500 million. This secures us for the next years an average turnover growth of 15 to 20 per cent , comments Traumhaus chairman of the board Otfried Sinner.





In addition as again secured Traumhaus announces the notarization of a further property in Linden near Gießen with 22 housing units in the planning and a total sales volume i. v. of approximately 9,1 millions EUR.



About Traumhaus AG

The Traumhaus AG, created 1993 with seat in Wiesbaden, is an experienced offerer for innovative settlement concepts and serial building in massif building method. The enterprise covers the entire creation of value chain: of property purchase (starting from 3,500 square meter) and project development over building and marketing up to the following support of the real estates. The guiding principle is: "We have the solution for affordable housing!" The key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment, as well as in over-the-counter trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.





Traumhaus AG Investor Relations

Michael Bussmann

+49 6122 58653 - 68

m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de



Traumhaus AG Press Spokesperson

Christine Stein

+49-6122-58653-555

c.stein@traumhaus-familie.de



Media contact:

BeckerBeratungsGesellschaft (BBG)

Klaus-Karl Becker

Neustr. 23

55296 Gau-Bischofsheim / Mainz

+49 (0) 172 61 41 955

kkb@b-bg.de