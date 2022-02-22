|
DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG: Consistent growth course of Traumhaus AG continues
Consistent growth course of Traumhaus AG continues
Building permit plus purchase of further sites in Haßloch and Gießen
Wiesbaden, 22.02.2022: Traumhaus AG continues to consistently implement its growth plan. Still in December 2021, the development plan for the land with a size of almost 17,000 square meters in Haßloch/Rhineland-Palatinate became legally binding. Now, the experienced Wiesbaden-based project developer Traumhaus has additionally secured the last area with an additional good 10,600 square meters in the "Äußerer Herrenweg" area, which is also already included in the legally binding B-plan.
"In Haßloch, another large project is being developed with up to 74 terraced houses, which have a sales volume of EUR 29 million. Traumhaus continuously succeeds in acquiring financially viable plots of land in good locations. We have a high sales project pipeline of around EUR 500 million. This secures us for the next years an average turnover growth of 15 to 20 per cent , comments Traumhaus chairman of the board Otfried Sinner.
In addition as again secured Traumhaus announces the notarization of a further property in Linden near Gießen with 22 housing units in the planning and a total sales volume i. v. of approximately 9,1 millions EUR.
