|
15.07.2022 09:29:58
DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG distributes a dividend of EUR 0,60 per share fort he 2021 financial year Main shareholders waive a large part
|
DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
Traumhaus AG pays 20% more dividends than in the previous year
The ordinary (virtual) General Meeting on July 13, 2022 resolved to pay a dividend of EUR 0.60 per share, totaling EUR 1,353,232, for the balance sheet profit reported in the annual financial statements of Traumhaus AG for the 2021 financial year at EUR 9,414,379.85. 20 and carry EUR 8,061,147.65 forward to new account. The main shareholders had previously waived 70 percent of their dividend entitlement.
"With the dividend, which is 20% higher than in the previous year, we are letting our shareholders participate in the company's success again and are consistently continuing our business strategy of value and dividend policy this year," comments Traumhaus AG-CEO Otfried Sinner on the resolution of the Annual General Meeting on July 13, 2022.
When answering the shareholders' questions, CEO Otfried Sinner also addressed the issues of cost increases due to a lack of material and delays due to disrupted supply chains. He confirmed "that Traumhaus is currently largely on schedule on their construction sites".
The cost increases are very different. Based on the standard gabled townhouse from Traumhaus, one can say that the construction costs have increased by at least 25%. But since the construction costs only make up part of the total purchase price including the land, the cost increases for the end product are noticeable, but overall they are lower.
About Traumhaus AG
Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, is an experienced provider of innovative settlement concepts and serial construction using solid construction methods. The enterprise covers the entire creation of value chain: of property purchase (starting from 3,500 square meter) and project development over building and marketing up to the following support of the real estates. The guiding principle is: "We have the solution for affordable housing!" The key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment, as well as in over-the-counter trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.
Traumhaus AG Investor Relations
Michael Bussmann
+49 6122 58653 68
m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de
Traumhaus AG Pressesprecherin
Christine Stein
+49-6122-58653-555
Medienkontakt:
15.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Traumhaus AG
|Borsigstraße 20a
|65205 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 6122 586 53 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6122 586 53 - 0
|E-mail:
|info@traumhaus-familie.de
|Internet:
|www.traumhaus-familie.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB7S2
|WKN:
|A2NB7S
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1398691
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1398691 15.07.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Traumhaus AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
|
15.07.22
|DGAP-News: Traumhaus schüttet Dividende von 0,60 Euro je Aktie für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 aus - Hauptaktionäre verzichten auf Großteil (EQS Group)
|
15.07.22
|DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG distributes a dividend of EUR 0,60 per share fort he 2021 financial year Main shareholders waive a large part (EQS Group)
|
09.06.22
|DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG plant Dividende von 0,60 Euro je Aktie für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 (EQS Group)
|
09.06.22
|DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG plans dividend of 0.60 euros per share for fiscal year 2021 (EQS Group)
|
25.05.22
|DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG announces audited figures for fiscal year 2021 (EQS Group)
|
25.05.22
|DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG meldet testierte Zahlen für Geschäftsjahr 2021 (EQS Group)
|
26.04.22
|DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG draws up interim balance sheet (EQS Group)
|
26.04.22
|DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG zieht Zwischenbilanz (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Traumhaus AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Traumhaus AG Inhaber-Akt
|11,80
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungskurs zum Wochenende: US-Börsen gehen stärker aus dem Handel -- ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Börsen Asiens letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am am Freitag fester. Auch dem DAX gelang ein freundlicher Handelstag. Die US-Börsen verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. Die asiatischen Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.