15.07.2022 09:29:58

DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG distributes a dividend of EUR 0,60 per share fort he 2021 financial year Main shareholders waive a large part

DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
Traumhaus AG distributes a dividend of EUR 0,60 per share fort he 2021 financial year Main shareholders waive a large part

15.07.2022 / 09:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Traumhaus AG pays 20% more dividends than in the previous year

The ordinary (virtual) General Meeting on July 13, 2022 resolved to pay a dividend of EUR 0.60 per share, totaling EUR 1,353,232, for the balance sheet profit reported in the annual financial statements of Traumhaus AG for the 2021 financial year at EUR 9,414,379.85. 20 and carry EUR 8,061,147.65 forward to new account. The main shareholders had previously waived 70 percent of their dividend entitlement.

"With the dividend, which is 20% higher than in the previous year, we are letting our shareholders participate in the company's success again and are consistently continuing our business strategy of value and dividend policy this year," comments Traumhaus AG-CEO Otfried Sinner on the resolution of the Annual General Meeting on July 13, 2022.

When answering the shareholders' questions, CEO Otfried Sinner also addressed the issues of cost increases due to a lack of material and delays due to disrupted supply chains. He confirmed "that Traumhaus is currently largely on schedule on their construction sites".

The cost increases are very different. Based on the standard gabled townhouse from Traumhaus, one can say that the construction costs have increased by at least 25%. But since the construction costs only make up part of the total purchase price including the land, the cost increases for the end product are noticeable, but overall they are lower.

 

About Traumhaus AG

Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, is an experienced provider of innovative settlement concepts and serial construction using solid construction methods. The enterprise covers the entire creation of value chain: of property purchase (starting from 3,500 square meter) and project development over building and marketing up to the following support of the real estates. The guiding principle is: "We have the solution for affordable housing!" The key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment, as well as in over-the-counter trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.

 

Traumhaus AG Investor Relations

Michael Bussmann

+49 6122 58653 68

m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de

 

 

Traumhaus AG Pressesprecherin

Christine Stein

+49-6122-58653-555

c.stein@traumhaus-familie.de

 

 

Medienkontakt:
BeckerBeratungsGesellschaft (BBG)
Klaus-Karl Becker
Neustr. 23
55296 Gau-Bischofsheim / Mainz
+49 (0) 172 61 41 955
kkb@b-bg.de

 

 


15.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Traumhaus AG
Borsigstraße 20a
65205 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 0
Fax: +49 (0)6122 586 53 - 0
E-mail: info@traumhaus-familie.de
Internet: www.traumhaus-familie.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2
WKN: A2NB7S
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1398691

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1398691  15.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1398691&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

