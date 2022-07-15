DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG distributes a dividend of EUR 0,60 per share fort he 2021 financial year Main shareholders waive a large part

DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

Traumhaus AG distributes a dividend of EUR 0,60 per share fort he 2021 financial year Main shareholders waive a large part



15.07.2022 / 09:29

Traumhaus AG pays 20% more dividends than in the previous year

The ordinary (virtual) General Meeting on July 13, 2022 resolved to pay a dividend of EUR 0.60 per share, totaling EUR 1,353,232, for the balance sheet profit reported in the annual financial statements of Traumhaus AG for the 2021 financial year at EUR 9,414,379.85. 20 and carry EUR 8,061,147.65 forward to new account. The main shareholders had previously waived 70 percent of their dividend entitlement.

"With the dividend, which is 20% higher than in the previous year, we are letting our shareholders participate in the company's success again and are consistently continuing our business strategy of value and dividend policy this year," comments Traumhaus AG-CEO Otfried Sinner on the resolution of the Annual General Meeting on July 13, 2022.

When answering the shareholders' questions, CEO Otfried Sinner also addressed the issues of cost increases due to a lack of material and delays due to disrupted supply chains. He confirmed "that Traumhaus is currently largely on schedule on their construction sites".

The cost increases are very different. Based on the standard gabled townhouse from Traumhaus, one can say that the construction costs have increased by at least 25%. But since the construction costs only make up part of the total purchase price including the land, the cost increases for the end product are noticeable, but overall they are lower.

About Traumhaus AG

Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, is an experienced provider of innovative settlement concepts and serial construction using solid construction methods. The enterprise covers the entire creation of value chain: of property purchase (starting from 3,500 square meter) and project development over building and marketing up to the following support of the real estates. The guiding principle is: "We have the solution for affordable housing!" The key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment, as well as in over-the-counter trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.

