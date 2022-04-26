DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG draws up interim balance sheet

|
Traumhaus AG draws up interim balance sheet
Wiesbaden, 26 April 2022: Russia's war in Ukraine, which has now lasted almost two months, is also leaving its mark on the construction industry. That is why Traumhaus is now drawing up an interim balance sheet, which provides information on how individual business areas are developing.
Already in 2021, Traumhaus has exceeded its target by more than 25% with property acquisitions of more than EUR 40 million. In the 1st quarter, plots of land were already purchased for just under EUR 11 million. Further contracts are about to be signed. As things stand at present, we will certainly reach our target.
Building land development is proceeding according to plan, with 33 projects currently in this development phase. The approval processes vary greatly from region to region, but are generally rather slow and time-consuming. Traumhaus took countermeasures at the beginning of the pandemic and strengthened its project development capacities. The fact that the measures have worked can be clearly seen from the successful sales growth of the last two years. In this area, Traumhaus points to the projects in Bergkamen, Bremen-Osterholz and Hattersheim. In the case of Hattersheim, building rights were recently created for 86 terraced and semi-detached houses.
Also the selling runs still trouble-free. Eight projects are currently still being sold or prepared for sale. Due to cost increases in material procurement, Traumhaus was forced to pass on price increases to end customers. These price increases, as well as the recent interest rate increases, have had little impact on sales to date.
Otherwise, the 15 construction sites currently running are on schedule. As a general rule, we are now calculating a little more time in advance for new construction projects in order to react appropriately to the volatile procurement situation.
As recently as March, Traumhaus AG (ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2) announced its preliminary, unaudited annual results for 2021: The EBITDA range is significantly above the forecast and sales have been realized in the middle of the forecast range, which Traumhaus published in spring 2021 for fiscal year 2022.
Sales as well as EBITDA forecasts for fiscal year 2022 can currently only be determined in a wide range, which is why Traumhaus AG will not publish a forecast at this time.
In 2022, Traumhaus continues to assume that the company will continue on its path of profitable growth, which, however, cannot be confidently converted into a reliable forecast due to the current global situation.
