DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG: KFW funding freeze hardly affects Traumhaus due to good price/performance ratio

Traumhaus AG: KFW funding freeze hardly affects Traumhaus due to good price/performance ratio



01.02.2022 / 11:00

KFW funding freeze hardly affects Traumhaus due to good price/performance ratio

Demand higher than supply



Wiesbaden, 01.02.2022: The federally owned KFW (Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau) has stopped federal subsidies for the so-called Efficiency House (EH) 55 in new construction and the EH 40 in new construction at short notice. This means that no new applications for funding can be submitted to KFW and applications that have not yet been approved are currently on hold and will not be processed further.



Traumhaus AG is hardly affected by this. At present 296 housing units of the Traumhaus AG are sold and financed by buyers. As is generally known, buyers of Traumhaus residential units are customers of banks or savings banks, which in turn "pass through" their customers to KFW in order to obtain subsidies. KFW is not a presence bank. Ultimately, the financing and financing mix of each house builder is the responsibility of his or her house bank. At present no effects of the promotion stop on the reservation situation of the Traumhaus are recognizable. Since waiting lists for the acquisition exist, the enterprise expects at the present time no selling restriction, since a two to threefold higher demand for Traumhaus objects exists.



"We currently have eight projects in sales. That's a total of 296 residential units. All buyers have provided us with a financing confirmation from their house bank. The demand for qualitatively good and affordable dwelling is unbroken despite the momentary promotion stop of the federally owned KFW", assures chairman of the board and CEO of the Traumhaus AG Otfried Sinner.





