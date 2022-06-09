DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG plans dividend of 0.60 euros per share for fiscal year 2021

DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

Traumhaus AG plans dividend of 0.60 euros per share for fiscal year 2021



09.06.2022 / 10:45

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Traumhaus AG plans dividend of 0.60 euros per share for financial year 2021

Executive Board proposal for resolution at Annual General Meeting on 13.07.2022





Wiesbaden, June 9, 2022: The Executive Board of Traumhaus AG (Frankfurt, m:access, Xetra, ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2) will propose a dividend of 0.60 euros per share for the 2021 financial year at the Annual General Meeting to be held in July. This year, the main shareholders, led by Otfried Sinner (Chairman of the Board of Management / CEO) and Markus Wenner (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), also plan to waive a large part of their dividend entitlement (dividend waiver of 70%).



"Also this year, we would like our shareholders to continue to participate consistently in the business growth of Traumhaus with a dividend payment. The Board of Directors intends to put an increase of EUR 0.10 to EUR 0.60 to a vote at the AGM, which corresponds to a 20% increase over the previous year," says CEO Otfried Sinner, summing up the plans.



According to CEO Otfried Sinner, continuity and stability are the basis for Traumhaus to operate in the market: "We continue to pursue our mix of value strategy and dividend policy. By once again planning to waive a large part of the dividend for the main shareholders, we are increasing the value of the company, while the free float shareholders can also once again look forward to a very attractive dividend. Despite the once again adverse circumstances caused by the Covid 19 pandemic in 2021, we were able to realize very strong growth with high profitability - and this on the basis of down-to-earth HGB accounting.



Traumhaus had already reported a year-on-year increase in sales of around 19%. Total operating performance including other operating income grew by around 13%. Group EBITDA increased by around 42%. The equity ratio rose to 31.44% in 2021, while total assets amounted to EUR 117.5 million. Equity grew to EUR 36.9 million.





About Traumhaus AG

Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, is an experienced provider of innovative settlement concepts and serial construction using solid construction methods. The enterprise covers the entire creation of value chain: of property purchase (starting from 3,500 square meter) and project development over building and marketing up to the following support of the real estates. The guiding principle is: "We have the solution for affordable housing!" The key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment, as well as in over-the-counter trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.





Traumhaus AG Investor Relations

Michael Bußmann

+49 6122 58653 - 68

m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de



Traumhaus AG Press Spokesperson

Christine Stein

+49-6122-58653-555

c.stein@traumhaus-familie.de



Media contact:

BeckerBeratungsGesellschaft (BBG)

Klaus-Karl Becker

Neustr. 23

55296 Gau-Bischofsheim / Mainz

+49 (0) 172 61 41 955

kkb@b-bg.de