09.06.2022 10:45:03

DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG plans dividend of 0.60 euros per share for fiscal year 2021

DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
Traumhaus AG plans dividend of 0.60 euros per share for fiscal year 2021

09.06.2022 / 10:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Traumhaus AG plans dividend of 0.60 euros per share for financial year 2021

Executive Board proposal for resolution at Annual General Meeting on 13.07.2022

 

Wiesbaden, June 9, 2022: The Executive Board of Traumhaus AG (Frankfurt, m:access, Xetra, ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2) will propose a dividend of 0.60 euros per share for the 2021 financial year at the Annual General Meeting to be held in July. This year, the main shareholders, led by Otfried Sinner (Chairman of the Board of Management / CEO) and Markus Wenner (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), also plan to waive a large part of their dividend entitlement (dividend waiver of 70%).
 

"Also this year, we would like our shareholders to continue to participate consistently in the business growth of Traumhaus with a dividend payment. The Board of Directors intends to put an increase of EUR 0.10 to EUR 0.60 to a vote at the AGM, which corresponds to a 20% increase over the previous year," says CEO Otfried Sinner, summing up the plans.
 

According to CEO Otfried Sinner, continuity and stability are the basis for Traumhaus to operate in the market: "We continue to pursue our mix of value strategy and dividend policy. By once again planning to waive a large part of the dividend for the main shareholders, we are increasing the value of the company, while the free float shareholders can also once again look forward to a very attractive dividend. Despite the once again adverse circumstances caused by the Covid 19 pandemic in 2021, we were able to realize very strong growth with high profitability - and this on the basis of down-to-earth HGB accounting.
 

Traumhaus had already reported a year-on-year increase in sales of around 19%. Total operating performance including other operating income grew by around 13%. Group EBITDA increased by around 42%. The equity ratio rose to 31.44% in 2021, while total assets amounted to EUR 117.5 million. Equity grew to EUR 36.9 million.

 

About Traumhaus AG

Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, is an experienced provider of innovative settlement concepts and serial construction using solid construction methods. The enterprise covers the entire creation of value chain: of property purchase (starting from 3,500 square meter) and project development over building and marketing up to the following support of the real estates. The guiding principle is: "We have the solution for affordable housing!" The key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment, as well as in over-the-counter trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.

 

Traumhaus AG Investor Relations
Michael Bußmann
+49 6122 58653 - 68
m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de
 

Traumhaus AG Press Spokesperson
Christine Stein
+49-6122-58653-555
c.stein@traumhaus-familie.de
 

Media contact:
BeckerBeratungsGesellschaft (BBG)
Klaus-Karl Becker
Neustr. 23
55296 Gau-Bischofsheim / Mainz
+49 (0) 172 61 41 955
kkb@b-bg.de


09.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Traumhaus AG
Borsigstraße 20a
65205 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 0
Fax: +49 (0)6122 586 53 - 0
E-mail: info@traumhaus-familie.de
Internet: www.traumhaus-familie.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2
WKN: A2NB7S
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1371729

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1371729  09.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1371729&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Traumhaus AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Traumhaus AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Traumhaus AG Inhaber-Akt 13,50 1,50% Traumhaus AG Inhaber-Akt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen letztlich mit deutlichen Abgaben -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich in Rot aus dem Handel
Der heimische Leitindex präsentierte sich am Donnerstag leichter. Der DAX bewegte sich ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain. An den US-Börsen kam es zu Verlusten. Asiens Aktienmärkte gaben am Donnerstag mehrheitlich nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen