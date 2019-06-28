DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus AG presents Annual Report 2018

DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/AGM/EGM

Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus AG presents Annual Report 2018



28.06.2019 / 18:00

Traumhaus AG presents Annual Report 2018

AR Chairman Wenner: We have set the course for growth

CEO Sinner affirms positive forecast for 2019 and 2020

Wiesbaden, June 28, 2019 - With Traumhaus AG, one of the ten largest manufacturers of semi-detached and town houses in Germany today presented its annual report. Chairman of the Supervisory Board Markus Wenner stated: "In 2018, Traumhaus AG set the course for growth. The focus was on the successful IPO. This opens our concept of serial construction to the stock markets."

Key factors influencing last year's balance sheet were continued high demand, the IPO at the middle of the year and the development of several major projects, which will become revenues in the years from 2019 onwards. CEO Otfried Sinner emphasised: "We build entire settlements and are subject to a multi-year project cycle from the purchase of land to the completion of the properties. In 2018, we increasingly provided services that will take effect on the income side in fiscal year 2019." Including other operating income and income from equity investments, total output amounted to EUR 66.36 million (previous year: EUR 71.04) and EBITDA to EUR 8.03 million (previous year: 11.12). Revenues reached EUR 54.44 million (previous year: EUR 72.09 million) and consolidated earnings after taxes amounted to EUR 3.89 million (previous year: EUR 6.01). The value of finished goods - especially land - increased by EUR 3.11 to 73.7 million. As of the balance sheet date, the company reported cash and cash equivalents of EUR 11.8 million.

For 2019, the Management Board continues to expect a significant increase in sales of around EUR 39 million to a planned EUR 90 million. Accordingly, EBITDA will climb by around EUR 5 million to approximately EUR 13.5 million. Sinner: "Our pipeline is well filled. In the current year, we will complete 316 houses, setting a record in the company's history." Currently, 27 of our own sites are planned. This steep growth curve should be sustainably secured. Sinner: "For the year 2020, Traumhaus AG expects a further increase in sales of 15 to 25 percent with a stable EBITDA margin of around 15 percent."

For this growth course, Traumhaus AG took various steps in the 2018 financial year. The equity ratio was increased in the reporting period from 9.6 to 15.2 percent. The integration of the Heinrich Hildmann Baugesellschaft was just as successful last year as the expansion of the portfolio to include urban multi-family dwellings: Over the first of them, the Richtkranz blew in November. Sinner: "In multi-storey housing construction we see considerable potential due to strong and institutionalised demand." Today, 18 multi-family dwellings with a total of 244 residential units are in the concrete planning stage.

An additional boost for the expansion will be the fully automated production of complete wall parts. Traumhaus AG will produce these in its own large-scale plant and seamlessly assemble them into rough structures on the construction sites. The Executive Board has successfully started the talks in 2018, with the start of production planned for 2020.

Sinner: "As one of the pioneers of serial construction with a quarter of a century of expertise, we see the best growth opportunities. Consequently, we are consolidating our existing sales focus areas Rhine-Ruhr, Rhine-Main and the German-Dutch border region and have opened another office near Cologne." In addition, Traumhaus AG will open up additional areas.

"From 2008 to 2018, the company quadrupled its annual number of homes," said the CEO. "We will consistently continue on this path to becoming one of the market leaders in Germany."

The Annual General Meeting of Traumhaus AG was scheduled for Wednesday, 31 July.

Due to the consolidation of Heinrich Hildmann Baugesellschaft on January 1, 2018, the comparative figures for 2017 were adjusted in accordance with the audited Pro Forma calculation in order to ensure comparability.

About the company

Traumhaus AG is an experienced provider of innovative settlement concepts and serial construction in solid construction. At present, 1,158 terraced houses and semi-detached houses as well as 18 multi-family houses are planned. This means that 20 percent more units are in the concrete planning stage than at the same time last year. In addition, 358 units are currently under construction, an increase of 40 percent over the same period last year.

The Wiesbaden-based company covers the entire value chain: from purchase of land (from 3,500 square meters) and project development through construction and marketing to the subsequent support of the properties. The leitmotif is: "We have the solution for affordable living." Since August 2018, Traumhaus AG has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the market segment m: access as well as on the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on XETRA.

