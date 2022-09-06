DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus launches three projects with energy-efficient e-houses

DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Personnel

Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus launches three projects with energy-efficient e-houses



06.09.2022 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Traumhaus launches three projects with energy-efficient e-houses

Wiesbaden, 06.09.2022: Making sustainable living affordable is what drives Traumhaus AG. In addition to always favorable cost prices for Traumhaus customers, the focus in product development is on optimizing operating costs. With the E-House, Traumhaus is now using the advantages of serial construction to offer a contemporary, gas-independent quality product that is inexpensive to operate and buy. Already with three projects in Neuwied, Schwabenhausen and Einhausen the new E-Häuser are in the selling. The innovative heating concept of the E-Houses is based on the interaction of a photovoltaic system and infrared heat. The less efficient and costly water supply in the heating concept is thus history," he said. "We have been developing this system for two years and are very proud to have now implemented this important milestone. Traumhaus is continuously developing in order to be able to offer a good product at favorable conditions," comments CEO Otfried Sinner on the development history of the new forms of energy at Traumhaus and "it has been clear for years that ancillary costs will play an increasingly important role in the calculations of buyers and tenants."

E-home buyers keep their utility costs in check without fossil fuels like gas. "In the long term, we are also developing into an energy provider, as we install PV systems in a modular fashion", summarizes Traumhaus CEO Sinner the future plans.

About Traumhaus AG

Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, is an experienced provider of innovative settlement concepts and serial construction using solid construction methods. The enterprise covers the entire creation of value chain: of property purchase (starting from 3,500 square meter) and project development over building and marketing up to the following support of the real estates. The guiding principle is: "We have the solution for affordable housing!" The key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment, as well as in over-the-counter trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.

