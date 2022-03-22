DGAP-News: Tried and tested gets better: The new COMFORT 500! Gigaset presents its future 'Made in Germany' Bestseller

DGAP-News: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Market launch/Product Launch

Munich, March 22nd 2022



Premiere for the new all-rounder from Gigaset. With its timeless, elegant design, perfect ergonomics and many convenient functions, the COMFORT 500 is the ideal phone for at home - from the living area to the home office. Thanks to the headset connection and integrated hands-free facility, you have your hands free when making calls in HD quality. And the dynamic call block list protects you from unwanted calls. The Gigaset COMFORT 500 is available in variations with and without an answering machine, in bundles with up to three handsets, for direct connection to a DECT-capable router and as an IP-DECT phone system.



"Expectations for a new cordless phone from Gigaset are very high," says Manfred Heuermann, Product Manager at Gigaset. "So we've made the tried and tested just that bit better." The COMFORT 500 follows in the footsteps of the highly successful Gigaset C430 series - and the bar is accordingly high. The most striking thing is the shift in design: the 2.2-inch colour display with its easy-to-read graphics and fonts is embedded in the glossy black upper half of the handset. And the large illuminated buttons with a noticeable pressure point blend visually into the silver-coloured casing. "People want their homes to be beautiful - even small details such as telephones count. We are meeting this demand with our new design," says Heuermann.

No more unwanted calls

The newly developed comfort call blocker on the Gigaset COMFORT 500 reliably protects against advertising calls or dangerous telephone scams. Up to 150 phone numbers can be entered into a block list or taken directly from the call list. Anonymous calls can also be blocked or muted. With the time control function, the telephone remains muted at set times; callers with a VIP address book entry are nevertheless put through. The call protection feature on the Gigaset COMFORT 500 with a base station or an answering machine is even more comprehensive: if only callers in the address book are to be registered, the device blocks all other calls. The memory can store up to 200 contacts, each with three telephone numbers - including date of birth. This way, the device can even remind you to make a birthday call.



Picture and sound of your choice

Whether you prefer a dark or high-contrast white display, an analogue or digital clock as the screen background - with its personalisation options, the Gigaset COMFORT 500 will quickly become your favourite roommate. Two acoustic profiles with different frequency ranges and hearing aid compatibility ensure an optimal listening experience. Sound quality and volume are first-class as you would expect from Gigaset - even in hands-free mode. The ringtone volume can be set in five levels or crescendo, and important callers can be assigned their own ringtones. So you can hear who is calling just by listening to the ringtone. And if no one is home the answering machine of the Gigaset COMFORT 500A will pick up. Messages with a total duration of up to 30 minutes can be listened to via the handset, the base station or by remote enquiry.

For all generations

As many as six handsets can be connected to the base station - one for each floor, one in the kitchen, in the cellar, in the office or in the garage. And one in the children's room: in baby phone mode, the Gigaset COMFORT 500 establishes a connection to other handsets in the household or to mum or dad's smartphone when a noise threshold is exceeded. If the children are a little older, the direct call function is particularly practical: all keys trigger the dialling of a preassigned number - making misdialling impossible. Ideal for children who cannot yet read.

With ECO DECT technology, Gigaset is also making a contribution for future generations: The particularly energy-saving phones are radiation-free in standby mode and during a call the transmission power automatically adjusts to the distance between the base and the handset. This means: the shorter the distance to the base of the Gigaset COMFORT 500, the lower the radiation.

A COMFORT 500 for all occasions

Gigaset is offering the COMFORT 500 in different variants and bundles. The device is available from 59.99 euros (RRP). The model with an answering machine costs 69.99 euros (RRP), the duo with an answering machine and two handsets costs 99.99 euros (RRP) and the trio with an answering machine and three handsets costs 129.99 euros. The COMFORT 500 HX handset for 59.99 euros (RRP) comes without its own base station and can be connected directly to DECT-enabled routers such as the FRITZ! Box from AVM or the Telekom Speedport.

For Internet telephony and IP-based connections, the Gigaset COMFORT 500A IP flex for 99.99 euros (RRP) is the right choice. Connected to the router's LAN port or the LAN network, the phone system can manage up to six IP-based phone numbers from different providers and assign each to its own handset. It is possible to have up to three virtual answering machines.

The Gigaset COMFORT 500 is available in the colour silver-black and the COMFORT 550 variant in the colour black-chrome is available from April in retail stores and online shops as well as in the Gigaset online shop.

