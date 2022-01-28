DGAP-News: 'True Stories of Investing' - flatexDEGIRO drives financial education with high-quality documentation

DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

'True Stories of Investing' - flatexDEGIRO drives financial education with high-quality documentation



28.01.2022

True Stories of Investing" - flatexDEGIRO drives financial education with high-quality documentation

- Documentary challenges some of the biggest misconceptions about investing

- True stories told by with exceptional personalities such as behavioural finance pioneers Hersh Shefrin and Wendy De La Rosa, Vanguard MD Sean Hagerty as well as impact investor and former F1 World Champion Nico Rosberg

- Documentary will premiere on Discovery's channels in major European countries starting this weekend before being accessible as online streams via DEGIRO and flatex websites

Frankfurt/Main - With "True Stories of Investing", flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR), Europe's largest and fastest-growing retail online broker collaborates with award-winning documentary maker, New Amsterdam, and Discovery, to demystify investing. The documentary premieres on Discovery's channels across Europe starting this weekend and showcases important lessons every retail investor needs to know. In four episodes, renowned journalists, professors, behavioral scientists and investors challenge some of the biggest misconceptions about investing by examining historical events and the mechanisms at work.

Frank Niehage, CEO of flatexDEGIRO: "It is our mission to retailise capital markets and empower private individuals to invest in a self-determined and sustainable way. As Europe's leading online broker, we feel responsible for making trading more simple, more informed, and more secure for our customers. With this innovative documentary, we take financial education one step further. We are very proud to be the first online broker to collaborate with New Amsterdam and Discovery on this important topic and to be part of this outstanding and informative production."

Muhamad Chahrour, CFO of flatexDEGIRO and CEO of DEGIRO: "In 2021, we have optimised our pricing structure, including commission-free trading of stocks and ETFs in different markets, significantly extended our product offering and invested heavily into IT to provide the highest stability and security on our platforms. Together with a strong push for educational marketing, this unmatched combination of best-in class platforms, products and prices should encourage 250 million people in Europe to invest appropriately and sustainably."

Award-winning director Lyangelo Vasquez delves into the world of investing. The documentary explains the difference between active and passive investing, an exploration that starts with the friendly bet Warren Buffett made against an active fund manager, ultimately proving that a long-term, 'boring' investment strategy can be just as successful.

The documentary also shows how to diversify risk over sectors, regions, and time, while impact investors Mark van Baal and former F1 World Champion, Nico Rosberg, outline how investing can in fact contribute to a better world.

In the course of the documentary, behavioural scientists and pioneers like Hersh Shefrin (Professor at Santa Clara University and best-selling author of "Beyond Greed and Fear") and Wendy De La Rosa (TED speaker and PhD Stanford University) explain how investing requires mental discipline to not get caught in your own brain's psychology of FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out), cognitive bias, confirmation bias and extrapolation bias. These can lead to mechanisms driving markets away from fundamental values as well as creating bubbles and crashes as witnessed by BBC Journalist Rory Cellan-Jones.

For more information please contact:

Achim Schreck

Head of IR & Corporate Communications

flatexDEGIRO AG

Rotfeder-Ring 7

D-60327 Frankfurt/Main

Tel. +49 (0) 69 450001 0

achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com



