DGAP-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL shareholders approve dividend of EUR 0.20 per share

Munich, 30.03.2022

TTL shareholders approve dividend of EUR 0.20 per share

The shareholders of TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG ("TTL AG", "TTL") (ISIN DE0007501009) approved all agenda items with large majorities at today's virtual General Meeting.

A dividend of EUR 0.20 per share was resolved for the financial year 2021. This corresponds to a dividend yield of 7.6 percent based on the year-end closing price of the TTL share on 30 December 2021. As the dividend payment is to be made from the capital contributions account for tax purposes (steuerliches Einlagekonto according to KStG - German Corporate Income Tax Act) of TTL AG, it is not subject to any deduction of capital gains tax.

"TTL stands for dividend continuity. 2021 was a good year for TTL AG in which we achieved quite a lot. In view of a long-term dividend policy, we are letting our TTL shareholders once again participate in the successful development of TTL", says Theo Reichert, CEO of TTL AG. "Last year we have laid important foundations for the further development of TTL and are best positioned for the future. Our ambition is to continue on the defined growth path."

With a presence of 77,87 percent of the share capital, the shareholders approved the discharge of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board as well as all other proposed resolutions at the Annual General Meeting with more than 95,5 percent.

All relevant documents of the Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2021 of TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG can be viewed in german language on the Company's website https://www.ttl-ag.de/en/investor-relations/shareholders-meeting.html



About TTL

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ISIN DE0007501009/Stock exchange symbol TTO) is a listed holding company focusing on the German real estate market. As a holding company, its aim is to enter into profitable investments, to accompany and develop them in order to participate in their value enhancement and to sustainably increase the earning power of TTL AG in the interest of its shareholders. TTL invests in both privately held and listed real estate companies with high dividends. In addition, TTL also participates in real estate projects and properties via platforms, whereby TTL Group provides mezzanine financing for these investments in addition to equity.

The Munich-based company is via TTL Real Estate GmbH invested in listed high-divi-dend real estate companies, primarily DIC Asset AG. At the same time, the company engages itself in real estate project developments, value-add properties and portfo-lios and plans to invest in further real estate portfolios in the future. Since the end of 2020, TTL AG has held a stake in Montano Real Estate GmbH, also based in Munich, the leading independent investment specialist in the German commercial real estate market.

