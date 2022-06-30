DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG: announces Blackstone as new major shareholder

DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG / Key word(s): Statement/Miscellaneous

UET United Electronic Technology AG: announces Blackstone as new major shareholder



United Electronic Technology (UET) AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, Germany, announces that Blackstone Strategic Partners, a division of Blackstone Inc, New York, USA, has acquired a total of 3,500,000 shares from the former shareholder Palace Park Investments Ltd, an investment company of Stepstone Global. Blackstone now holds approximately 23% of the voting rights in UET AG.

