30.06.2022 15:02:04
DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG: announces Blackstone as new major shareholder
DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG
/ Key word(s): Statement/Miscellaneous
United Electronic Technology (UET) AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, Germany, announces that Blackstone Strategic Partners, a division of Blackstone Inc, New York, USA, has acquired a total of 3,500,000 shares from the former shareholder Palace Park Investments Ltd, an investment company of Stepstone Global. Blackstone now holds approximately 23% of the voting rights in UET AG.
UET United Electronic Technology AG
30.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UET United Electronic Technology AG
|Frankfurter Straße 80-82
|65760 Eschborn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6196-7777550
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6196-7777559
|E-mail:
|investor@uet-group.com
|Internet:
|www.uet-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LBKW6
|WKN:
|A0LBKW
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1388045
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1388045 30.06.2022
