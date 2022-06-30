Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
30.06.2022 15:02:04

DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG: announces Blackstone as new major shareholder

DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG / Key word(s): Statement/Miscellaneous
UET United Electronic Technology AG: announces Blackstone as new major shareholder

30.06.2022 / 15:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

United Electronic Technology (UET) AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, Germany, announces that Blackstone Strategic Partners, a division of Blackstone Inc, New York, USA, has acquired a total of 3,500,000 shares from the former shareholder Palace Park Investments Ltd, an investment company of Stepstone Global. Blackstone now holds approximately 23% of the voting rights in UET AG.


Contact:

UET United Electronic Technology AG
D-65760 Eschborn, Frankfurter Str. 80-82
Sebastian Schubert, Investor Relations
Tel: + 49 (0) 6196 777755-0
Email: investor@uet-group.com



 

30.06.2022
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: UET United Electronic Technology AG
Frankfurter Straße 80-82
65760 Eschborn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6196-7777550
Fax: +49 (0)6196-7777559
E-mail: investor@uet-group.com
Internet: www.uet-group.com
ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6
WKN: A0LBKW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1388045

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1388045  30.06.2022 

