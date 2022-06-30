DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG: publishes consolidated financial figures for the 2021 financial year as an interim report

DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report

UET United Electronic Technology AG: publishes consolidated financial figures for the 2021 financial year as an interim report



30.06.2022 / 14:00

Revenues increased to EUR 41.723 million

EBITDA increased to EUR 5.622 million

positive earnings per share

positive Cash flow from operating activities

UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, today publishes financial figures for the financial year 2021.

In the 2021 financial year, the UET Group generated consolidated revenues of EUR 41.723 million (previous year: EUR 30.178 million).

The background to the significant increase in revenues is, on the one hand, the increased installation services of products in the SYSTEMS business unit and, on the other hand, the increased project business within the SERVICE business unit.

For the 2021 financial year, the UET AG posted positive consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 5.622 million after EUR 0.497 million in the previous year. EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) amounted to EUR 2.582 million (previous year: EUR -2.388 million).

The consolidated result attributable to the shareholders of UET AG amounted to EUR 0.018 million after taxes for the financial year 2021 and resulting in positive earnings per share, compared to EUR -0.20 per share in the previous year.

The equity of the UET Group amounted to EUR 3.612 million as of December 31, 2021 (previous year: EUR 2.751 million).

Cash flow from operating activities was positive and amounted to EUR 3.187 million (previous year: EUR -2.470 million).

At the end of the 2021 financial year, liquid funds in the UET Group amounted to EUR 3.558 million compared to EUR 5.048 million in the previous year.

The auditor carried out the audit work for the annual financial statements of UET AG and the UET consolidated financial statements.

The publication of the audited and certified annual financial statements including the UET annual report has been postponed due to a financing round that is still ongoing (see Ad-hoc report of June 30th, 2022).

Regarding the UET Annual General Meeting in Eschborn scheduled for August 30, 2022, the Company will provide information in due time.

The interim report for the 2021 financial year will be available on the company's website (www.uet-group.com) as of June 30, 2022.

