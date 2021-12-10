DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG turns 5G campus network into operation for the Smart Systems Hub Dresden.

DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG / Key word(s): Market launch/Alliance

UET United Electronic Technology AG turns 5G campus network into operation for the Smart Systems Hub Dresden.



10.12.2021 / 10:41

UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, announces that together with CampusGenius, technology leader for core systems and the establishment of 5G campus cellular networks, a 5G campus network stand-alone (SA) for the Smart Systems Hub at Dresden Neustadt train station has been handed over and started operation.The Smart Systems Hub is part of the Federal Ministry's Digital Hub Initiative, in which twelve Digital Hubs form a strong network that promotes the exchange of technological and business expertise and thus enables innovation.

The Hub is the contact point for companies in industry and infrastructure that want to break new ground - including solutions for smart systems in IT, in production and now also with 5G connectivity.

The Smart Systems Hub resides together with start-ups and technology companies in a large co-working space directly at Dresden Neustadt train station. In this space, the campus network is now available to drive developments in the area of 5G, free of charge.

The 5G campus network is provided as part of a research project for the development of 5G applications on behalf of TU Dresden.

"We deliberately chose a 5G campus network because, as an isolated network, it offers particularly high data security and correspondingly high connection quality. This enables our partners to develop new applications every day and test them live here at the site," reports Michael Kaiser, CEO of Smart Systems Hub.

"The Internet of Things (IoT) poses major digital challenges for companies. With increasing networking, 5G is thus becoming - and in some cases already is - a competitive factor. We actively support companies in entering this new technology."

A key to the digitalization of companies is the wireless networking of production facilities, machines, and plants. This can enable automated and efficient production processes. 5G technology offers good prerequisites for this, such as extremely high bandwidth, low latencies, and improved availability.

As a closed mobile network, a campus network provides a particularly high level of data security as well as the guaranteed availability of high bandwidths with a defined data throughput.

"To ensure that digitization does not remain just a political keyword and its realization also results in meaningful applications and becomes real in Europe, we are investing and working on new technologies and systems for 5G, 6G and their networking and implementation at our research and development centers in Germany and Switzerland. The new 5G campus network for Smart Systems Hub in Dresden is an important milestone on this path," emphasizes Werner Neubauer, chairman of the board of UET.

The 5G campus network in the Smart Systems Hub is intended to offer all companies the opportunity to try out the future of data transmission for themselves. The special feature of the 5G campus network in the Smart Systems Hub is that a 5G core specially developed by CampusGenius for 5G campus networks is used here, which on the one hand enables more performance and on the other hand offers more customization options for applications.

With this project, the UET Group continues to expand the "Mobile 5G & WiFi Campus Networks" solution area and positions itself as a provider of complete solutions for secure and high-performance campus networks. In addition to the actual infrastructure, albis-elcon offers customers tailor-made integration of existing devices and systems into the 5G campus solution.

The implementation of this project is the result of the strategic cooperation between albis-elcon and CampusGenius to work together on system and market development and integration of 5G campus networks and WiFi 6 to implement seamless transitions between both technologies, positioning in the cm range and optimal redundant radio coverage to meet the highest requirements for the quality of communication networks.



Contact:

UET United Electronic Technology AG

D-65760 Eschborn, Frankfurter Straße 80-82

Investor Relations

Sebastian Schubert

Tel: + 49 (0) 6196 777755-0

E-Mail: investor@uet-group.com