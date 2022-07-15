DGAP-News: UMT AG continues 'buy-and-build' strategy with acquisition of MEXS Group and plans to strengthen personnel in this context

DGAP-News: UMT United Mobility Technology AG / Key word(s): Investment

UMT AG continues 'buy-and-build' strategy with acquisition of MEXS Group and plans to strengthen personnel in this context



15.07.2022 / 11:00

Munich, 15 July 2022



Corporate News on inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 15 July 2022

UMT AG continues "buy-and-build" strategy with acquisition of MEXS Group and plans to strengthen personnel in this context

Acquisition is a further step in UMT's new buy-and-build strategy

MEXS Group innovative pioneer in interactive management of business processes through messaging

UMT secures the expertise of Cafer Tosun (most recently head of the SAP Innovation Center) and Thomas Teufel (serial entrepreneur and pioneer in SAP process management)

UMT United Mobility Technology AG is continuing its buy-and-build strategy successfully launched in the previous year and, in this context, has concluded an agreement to acquire all shares in the newly established MEXS Group based in Trossingen, Germany. The acquisition of the MEXS Group from the previous shareholders Thomas Teufel and Cafer Tosun will take the form of a 100 percent takeover of the company's shares. The purchase price amounts to EUR 13 million plus an optional success component. The transaction will be completed from the company's own funds and without borrowing or the issue of new shares. In the synergy, the MEXS Group plans to achieve sales of approximately EUR 16 million in the next twelve months with a medium-term EBIT margin of 20 percent. The acquisition is subject to board approval.

With the complete takeover of the MEXS Group (www.mexs.io), UMT is further expanding its role as a "TechnologyHouse" and acquiring an IT company that is doing pioneering work in the area of interactive control of business processes through messaging. MEXS ideally complements UMT's technology world and completes the mobile payment and smart rental services with messaging technology using smartphones and laptops for B2B and B2C applications by combining the complex world of enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, i.e. software solutions for resource planning in companies, with an intuitive messenger.

The MEXS messaging platform is currently used as a corporate messenger by medium-sized companies and in the manufacturing industry. And it is much more than just a messenger: The MEXS platform integrates communication into corporate workflows. Connected companies can thus act faster, serve customer inquiries promptly, accelerate business processes and enable mobile working.

MEXS customers can thus complement existing workflow systems and process flows of ERPs such as SAP, NetSuite, Salesforce or Workday with embedded communication. The MEXS platform offers a comprehensive portfolio of functions such as web telephony, chat groups and even a translation function. However, common work processes such as sick leave or vacation requests can also be handled directly via the mobile messaging app. MEXS customers can configure their messenger individually for their company. And all of this is done while fully respecting privacy. Unlike conventional messaging services, MEXS does not require a mobile phone number for chats, and data storage in German data centers ensures the protection of confidential and private data.

Employees of a company can carry out a large part of the necessary work processes at any time and from anywhere using the messenger. In addition, documents stored in the company's own IT are also available on the move in the messenger. For example, a technician performing maintenance work at a customer's site can use the messenger to get support from the office at any time, display technical documents or orders, and finally report back his work process on the go.

The industry and application examples are diverse. They range from messaging solutions for fitters and service staff in plant engineering or the construction industry to the IoT integration of machines into corporate communications. The employee app can even be used on private smartphones while fully preserving user privacy. Use cases related to the control and simplification of processes in retail or rental have been identified and are already being worked on.

Currently, the MEXS messaging platform has already been implemented at the medium-sized companies Dieffenbacher Maschinen- und Anlagenbau, Schwoerer Haus, Nolte Kuechen and Fertighaus Weiss, among others. In the aforementioned companies, employees at various international locations and from different departments are connected and already use the MEXS messaging platform and its many features in their everyday work. External users such as customers and suppliers are also integrated and benefit from the advantages of the app. The declared goal is to set a clear standard in this area in Germany and thus address an audience of millions.

Together with UMT AG, MEXS will expand its technology as a flexible, cloud-based SaaS solution and thus lead the business model to new scalability. UMT's experience in the SaaS-driven payment environment will form the foundation of a successful collaboration.

In the medium term, a B2C version of the messenger is on the roadmap. A first beta version with invitation function, chat, telephony and data storage is already publicly available. With the browser version, all functions are even usable on the laptop without additional software. The product is now continuously improved and expanded. In the future, this variant will combine a payment and wallet function with the familiar advantages of a messenger while complying with European data protection requirements, thus setting itself apart from the other known systems. Applications such as WeChat already demonstrate the enormous potential of such solutions. UMT sees the use of the new technology as an "all-in-one" app at events as a particularly attractive application. In addition, concepts are already being developed for international distribution. As part of these services, users will not only be able to chat, but also to send money to each other via the messenger in the future. UMT AG's experience in the payment business forms the basis for this.

In the course of this, UMT AG has secured the cooperation of two proven SAP experts:

MEXS Co-Founder Thomas Teufel began his career at SAP, where he was the author of various books on SAP processes, among other things, before becoming a successful independent IT entrepreneur. In the future, Thomas Teufel will strengthen the management team of UMT AG as a member of the Board of Management responsible for technology and digitalization.

Co-shareholder Cafer Tosun spent 25 years at SAP in various management positions, including eight years in Palo Alto, USA, and the SAP Global Leadership Team. Most recently, Cafer Tosun was COO of SAP's Data Management and Big Data unit, based in Berlin, Germany, where he was, among other things, head of the SAP Innovation Center. In the future, Cafer Tosun will be in charge of the customer interface to SAP and will also be responsible for initiating new business partnerships in the big corporate sector. In the future, Cafer Tosun will also be available to UMT AG as a member of the Supervisory Board.

"The experience gained in the operating business over the past few years has provided important impetus for our future business planning and development. Today, we see very clearly the next targets of our buy-and-build strategy in the technology sector," says Dr. Juergen Schulz, CTO of UMT AG. "As a partner of companies with high digitalization potential, we will invest more in solutions for an even wider range of use cases in all industry segments in the future," Dr. Schulz continued, adding, "The acquisition of MEXS is a determined step in the right direction and I am very much looking forward to working with Thomas Teufel and Cafer Tosun."

"With the acquisition of MEXS GmbH and the simultaneous consistent focus on technology companies, UMT's transformation from a specialist for mobile payment to a value-oriented and digital "TechnologyHouse" for integrated mobile commercial applications has been successful. The enormous potential of the systems that will be developed jointly with MEXS in the future in terms of integration with SAP business processes will provide the UMT Group with the best medium-term conditions for significant revenue and earnings growth with sustainable profitability and steady cash flows," says Dr. Albert Wahl, CEO of UMT AG. "With Thomas Teufel and Cafer Tosun, we also welcome two proven experts in this field to our team. Together with them, we will lead the UMT Group on its chosen path into a successful and prosperous future," Dr. Wahl is pleased to say.

You can find out more about the MEXS Group and MEXS Messenger here or on the MEXS website at www.mexs.io.

About UMT AG:

As a TechnologyHouse, UMT United Mobility Technology AG stands for the development and implementation of customized solutions for the digitalization of business processes. As a FinTech company, UMT licenses one of the largest mobile payment platforms in Europe and acts as a central interface between all relevant parties such as large retail chains, banks, bonus program providers and end consumers. UMT's technology is in live operation at around 16,000 stores and 71,000 checkouts. In Germany alone, over 14 million users have been able to use UMT's mobile payment technology for more than 6 years.

The IT and consulting expertise built up over a decade in the field of e-commerce and payment is the basis for value-creating investments in companies with a low level of digitalization. The focus of activities is on medium-sized companies with future-oriented and stable business models. The aim is to unlock new growth potential through active further development, particularly in the area of digitization, and a forward-looking buy-and-build strategy for the specific consolidation of a fragmented market, and thus to realize significant revenue and earnings growth with sustainable profitability and steady cash flow.

The UMT United Mobility Technology AG share (GSIN A2YN70, ISIN DE000A2YN702) is traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is listed on the Basic Board of Deutsche Boerse AG.

