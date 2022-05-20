DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: Annual Report 2021 - Invitation to General Annual Meeting July 05, 2022

|
UniDevice AG: Annual Report 2021 - Invitation to General Annual Meeting July 05, 2022
Investor News, 05/22/2021
Invitation to the Annual General Meeting on July 5, 2022,
proposed dividend of 7 cents per share
Schönefeld, May 22, 2022 - UniDevice AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3) announces that the invitation to the Annual General Meeting on July 5, 2022 includes a dividend proposal of 7 cents per share.
The Annual Report 2021 was published on the company's website.
The international B2B brokerage for communication and consumer electronics with a focus on high-priced smartphones from leading manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung suffered from the supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic in 2021.
Sales fell by 14% from EUR 404.8 to 348.0 million. The net income fell by 51%, from EUR 3.5 to 1.7 million.
Significant supply chain disruptions continued in the first quarter of 2022. As a result, the first quarter of 2022 ended with a loss.
The devaluation of the EUR against the USD led to a good trading result in April 2022 due to significant sales of goods in USD.
"In this macroeconomic situation, we are aiming to achieve a profit of more than EUR 2.0 million in the 2022 financial year," says Dr. Christian Pahl (CEO).
About UniDevice AG
UniDevice AG (DE000A11QLU3) is active in communication technology with PPA International AG, an international B2B broker for communication and entertainment electronics with a focus on high-priced smartphones from leading manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung.
The company has been listed since March 2018 and has been represented on the capital market with a bond (DE000A254PV7) since December 2019.
UniDevice AG: Annual Report - Invitation to General Annual Meeting on July 05, 2022
