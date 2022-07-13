Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
13.07.2022 08:33:14

DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: Half-Year Result 2022

DGAP-News: UniDevice AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report
UniDevice AG: Half-Year Result 2022 (news with additional features)

13.07.2022 / 08:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Investor News, 07/13/2022

UniDevice AG
 
Mittelstraße 7
12529 Schönefeld
Tel.: (030) 55 57 25 78
info@unidevice.de

 

 

 

Half-Year-Result 2022

 

Schönefeld, July 13, 2022 - UniDevice AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3) announces that the international B2B brokerage for communication and entertainment electronics with a focus on high-priced smartphones from leading manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung had a difficult first quarter and a successful second quarter of 2022.

 

Q1: Revenue EUR   74.44 million    Loss EUR -0.43 million

Q2: Revenue EUR 100.28 million    Profit EUR 1.37 million

H1: Revenue EUR 174.72 million    Profit EUR 0.94 million

The negative trend in the first quarter of 2022 resulted from disruptions in international supply chains. Not enough goods arrived in the EU and the prices fluctuated greatly.

The positive development in the second quarter is mainly due to the weakening of the Euro compared to the USD. Purchasing in the Euro zone and selling devices in USD zones is going well.

We are cautiously optimistic about the further course of business in the second half of the year. Uncertainties remain regarding further problems with international supply chains and whether high Inflation will lead to changes in consumer behavior; says Dr. Christian Pahl (CEO).

 

About UniDevice AG

UniDevice AG (DE000A11QLU3) is active in communication technology with PPA International AG, an international B2B broker for communication and entertainment electronics with a focus on high-priced smartphones from leading manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung.

In this market, the Berlin-based company was the first in Germany to specialize in optimizing the customer's supply chain. Customers include wireless service providers as well as wholesalers and retailers. Risks are much lower than with a wholesaler because of the rapid inventory turnover and immediate payment by customers.

The company has been listed since March 2018 and has been represented on the capital market with a bond (DE000A254PV7) since December 2019.

 

 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1396763&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

