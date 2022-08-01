DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: Month Sales Record

DGAP-News: UniDevice AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Market Report

UniDevice AG: Month Sales Record (news with additional features)



01.08.2022 / 08:00

Investor News, 08/01/2022

UniDevice AG

Mittelstraße 7

12529 Schönefeld

Tel.: (030) 55 57 25 78 info@unidevice.de

Month Sales Record

Schönefeld, August 01, 2022 - UniDevice AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3) announces the achievement of the best monthly turnover in the company's history.

In July 2022, sales of EUR 56.2 million were achieved (+68% compared to the same month last year). The positive course in July follows the development in the second quarter of 2022 and takes sales to a new level. The weak Euro compared to the USD leads to a further expansion of international sales in USD zones.

About UniDevice AG

UniDevice AG (DE000A11QLU3) is active in communication technology with PPA International AG, an international B2B broker for communication and entertainment electronics with a focus on high-priced smartphones from leading manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung.

In this market, the Berlin-based company was the first in Germany to specialize in optimizing the customer's supply chain.

Customers include wireless service providers as well as wholesalers and retailers. Risks are much lower than with a wholesaler because of the rapid inventory turnover and immediate payment by customers.

The company has been listed since March 2018 and has been represented on the capital market with a bond (DE000A254PV7) since December 2019.