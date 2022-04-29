|
29.04.2022 18:00:14
DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: Result for the first quarter of 2022
UniDevice AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Investor News, 04/29/2022
UniDevice AG: preliminary results for the first quarter of 2022
The devaluation of the EUR against the USD led to a good trading result in April 2022 due to significant sales of goods in USD.
"In this macroeconomic situation, we are aiming for a profit for the full year 2022 at the previous year's level. Due to the macroeconomic uncertainties, a reliable forecast is currently hardly possible;" says Dr. Christian Pahl, member of the board.
About UniDevice AG
File: UniDevice AG: Results for the first quarter 2022
29.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UniDevice AG
|Mittelstrasse 7
|12529 Schönefeld
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 63415600
|E-mail:
|info@unidevice.de
|Internet:
|www.unidevice.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A11QLU3
|WKN:
|A11QLU
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1340091
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1340091 29.04.2022
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|UniDevice AG Inhaber-Akt
|1,41
|3,69%
