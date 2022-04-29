DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: Result for the first quarter of 2022

DGAP-News: UniDevice AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

UniDevice AG: Result for the first quarter of 2022 (news with additional features)



29.04.2022 / 18:00

Investor News, 04/29/2022

UniDevice AG

12529 Schönefeld

Tel.: (030) 55 57 25 78 info@unidevice.de

UniDevice AG: preliminary results for the first quarter of 2022



Schönefeld, 04/29/2022 - UniDevice AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3) announces that the international B2B brokerage for communication and consumer electronics with a focus on high-priced smartphones from leading manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung suffered from the international supply chain disruptions in the first quarter of 2022.

Sales fell by 19.16% from EUR 92.1 to 74.4 million.

The gross margin fell from 2.5% to 0.62%. The loss for the quarter was EUR -0.43 million (previous year's period: EUR +0.92 million).

The devaluation of the EUR against the USD led to a good trading result in April 2022 due to significant sales of goods in USD.

Due to the high inflation, preference changes in consumer purchasing behavior are conceivable, which can lead to changes in sales of high-quality and expensive smartphones.

"In this macroeconomic situation, we are aiming for a profit for the full year 2022 at the previous year's level. Due to the macroeconomic uncertainties, a reliable forecast is currently hardly possible;" says Dr. Christian Pahl, member of the board.

About UniDevice AG

UniDevice AG (DE000A11QLU3) is with its subsidiary PPA International AG, an international B2B broker for communication and entertainment electronics with a focus on high-priced smartphones from leading manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung, active in communication technology.

In this market, the Berlin-based company is the first in Germany to specialize in optimizing customers' supply chains. Customers include cellular service providers, wholesalers and retailers. Risks are much lower than with a wholesaler because of the rapid inventory turnover and immediate payment by customers.

UniDevice AG has been listed with a share (DE000A11QLU3) since March 2018 and has been represented on the capital market with a bond (DE000A254PV7) since December 2019.