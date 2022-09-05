DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: Second monthly sales record in a row (+127%)

DGAP-News: UniDevice AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures/Market Report

Second monthly sales record in a row (+127%)

Schönefeld, September 05, 2022 - UniDevice AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3) announces the achievement of the second monthly sales record in a row.

In August 2022, sales of EUR 51.7 million were achieved (+127%) compared to the same month last year. After the highest monthly turnover in the company's history in July 2022 with EUR 56.2 million, the second highest monthly turnover in the company's history was achieved in August. The positive influence of the weak Euro compared to the USD is now promoting the positive business development for the fifth month in a row.

About UniDevice AG

UniDevice AG (DE000A11QLU3) is active in communication technology with PPA International AG, an international B2B broker for communication and entertainment electronics with a focus on high-priced smartphones from leading manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung.

In this market, the Berlin-based company was the first in Germany to specialize in optimizing the customer's supply chain.

Customers include wireless service providers as well as wholesalers and retailers. Risks are much lower than with a wholesaler because of the rapid inventory turnover and immediate payment by customers.

The company has been listed since March 2018 and has been represented on the capital market with a bond (DE000A254PV7) since December 2019.