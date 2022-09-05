|
05.09.2022 08:55:05
DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: Second monthly sales record in a row (+127%)
|
DGAP-News: UniDevice AG
/ Key word(s): Monthly Figures/Market Report
Investor News, 09/05/2022
Second monthly sales record in a row (+127%)
Schönefeld, September 05, 2022 - UniDevice AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3) announces the achievement of the second monthly sales record in a row.
In August 2022, sales of EUR 51.7 million were achieved (+127%) compared to the same month last year. After the highest monthly turnover in the company's history in July 2022 with EUR 56.2 million, the second highest monthly turnover in the company's history was achieved in August. The positive influence of the weak Euro compared to the USD is now promoting the positive business development for the fifth month in a row.
About UniDevice AG
UniDevice AG (DE000A11QLU3) is active in communication technology with PPA International AG, an international B2B broker for communication and entertainment electronics with a focus on high-priced smartphones from leading manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung.
In this market, the Berlin-based company was the first in Germany to specialize in optimizing the customer's supply chain.
Customers include wireless service providers as well as wholesalers and retailers. Risks are much lower than with a wholesaler because of the rapid inventory turnover and immediate payment by customers.
The company has been listed since March 2018 and has been represented on the capital market with a bond (DE000A254PV7) since December 2019.
Additional features:
File: UniDevice AG: Second monthly sales record in a row
05.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UniDevice AG
|Mittelstrasse 7
|12529 Schönefeld
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 63415600
|E-mail:
|info@unidevice.de
|Internet:
|www.unidevice.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A11QLU3
|WKN:
|A11QLU
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1434807
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1434807 05.09.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu UniDevice AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
|
08:55
|DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: Zweiter Monatsumsatzrekord in Folge (+127%) (EQS Group)
|
08:55
|DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: Second monthly sales record in a row (+127%) (EQS Group)
|
01.08.22
|DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: Monat-Umsatzrekord (EQS Group)
|
01.08.22
|DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: Month Sales Record (EQS Group)
|
13.07.22
|DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: Halbjahresergebnis 2022 (EQS Group)
|
13.07.22
|DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: Half-Year Result 2022 (EQS Group)
|
20.05.22
|DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: Geschäftsbericht 2021 - Einladung zur Hauptversammlung am 05.07.2022 (EQS Group)