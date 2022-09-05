Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
05.09.2022 08:55:05

DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: Second monthly sales record in a row (+127%)

DGAP-News: UniDevice AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures/Market Report
UniDevice AG: Second monthly sales record in a row (+127%) (news with additional features)

05.09.2022 / 08:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Investor News, 09/05/2022

UniDevice AG
 
Mittelstraße 7
12529 Schönefeld
Tel.: (030) 55 57 25 78
info@unidevice.de

 

 

 

Second monthly sales record in a row (+127%)

 

 

Schönefeld, September 05, 2022 - UniDevice AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3) announces the achievement of the second monthly sales record in a row.

 

In August 2022, sales of EUR 51.7 million were achieved (+127%) compared to the same month last year. After the highest monthly turnover in the company's history in July 2022 with EUR 56.2 million, the second highest monthly turnover in the company's history was achieved in August. The positive influence of the weak Euro compared to the USD is now promoting the positive business development for the fifth month in a row.

 

About UniDevice AG

UniDevice AG (DE000A11QLU3) is active in communication technology with PPA International AG, an international B2B broker for communication and entertainment electronics with a focus on high-priced smartphones from leading manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung.

In this market, the Berlin-based company was the first in Germany to specialize in optimizing the customer's supply chain.

Customers include wireless service providers as well as wholesalers and retailers. Risks are much lower than with a wholesaler because of the rapid inventory turnover and immediate payment by customers.

The company has been listed since March 2018 and has been represented on the capital market with a bond (DE000A254PV7) since December 2019.

 

 

Additional features:

File: UniDevice AG: Second monthly sales record in a row

05.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: UniDevice AG
Mittelstrasse 7
12529 Schönefeld
Germany
Phone: 030 63415600
E-mail: info@unidevice.de
Internet: www.unidevice.de
ISIN: DE000A11QLU3
WKN: A11QLU
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1434807

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1434807  05.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1434807&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu UniDevice AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten