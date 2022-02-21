|
21.02.2022 13:00:05
DGAP-News: Uniper and Salzgitter agree close cooperation in supplying the SALCOS(R) transformation project with green hydrogen from Uniper's major Green Wilhelmshaven(R) hydrogen project
|
DGAP-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Agreement
On February 17, Uniper and Salzgitter AG concluded a cooperation agreement with the aim of Uniper supplying the SALCOS(R) project in Salzgitter with green hydrogen at competitive conditions for the production of climate-compatible steel. Uniper is an international energy corporation and a pioneer in the hydrogen field. Salzgitter AG ranks among Europe's largest steel producers and is pioneering the transformation toward low CO2 steel production.
The cooperation is focused on supplying hydrogen from Wilhelmshaven where Uniper is developing two projects in parallel for green hydrogen: Firstly, an import terminal capable of converting green ammonia back into hydrogen is planned. Secondly, Uniper envisages building a large electrolysis plant that, with a capacity of up to 1,000 MW, will produce green hydrogen. With this in mind, the possibility of a direct connection to the offshore wind farm, to be built in the North Sea, is to be investigated. The electrolysis plant and the entire downstream hydrogen infrastructure function similar to a shock absorber that, if strong winds blow, can store the wind energy expediently as hydrogen and make it transportable.
With the aim of supplying Salzgitter through the evolving German hydrogen pipeline network and for the development of cavern storage facilities, Uniper and Salzgitter AG will be cooperating with additional prestigious partners. Together, the two companies will drive the ambitious vision of decarbonizing Germany's industry in support of the climate targets by contributing to this objective with specific projects.
Gunnar Groebler, Salzgitter AG:
|
1284683 21.02.2022
