DGAP-News: Uniper SE: KfW credit facility extended until April 2023

On January 4, 2022, Uniper agreed a credit facility of up to 2 billion with the state-owned KfW banking group. This facility would have expired on April 30, 2022. In view of the ongoing armed conflict in Ukraine and the associated volatility on the commodity markets, Uniper and KfW banking group have agreed as a precautionary measure to continue the facility at an unchanged amount until April 30, 2023. The line has not been drawn down to date.


