04.04.2022 13:12:13
DGAP-News: United Electronic Technology (UET) AG publishes preliminary figures for fiscal year 2021
DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Statement
"The current year is characterized by continuing unstable supply chains in procurement, cost increases for raw materials and components and uncertainty due to the war in Ukraine. Despite lack of visibility, we are confident after the first quarter. We were able to increase order intake and sales and are well positioned to grow profitable, long term," said Werner Neubauer, CEO of UET AG. "We have currently no business in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine and therefore do not experience any direct impact."
04.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UET United Electronic Technology AG
|Frankfurter Straße 80-82
|65760 Eschborn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6196-7777550
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6196-7777559
|E-mail:
|investor@uet-group.com
|Internet:
|www.uet-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LBKW6
|WKN:
|A0LBKW
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1319505
1319505 04.04.2022
