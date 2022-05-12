|
DGAP-News: United Internet gets off to good start in 2022
DGAP-News: United Internet AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
- Customer contracts: + 170,000 to 26.85 million contracts
- Sales: + 3.7% to EUR 1.444 billion
- EBITDA: + 5.5% over comparable prior-year figure to EUR 329.2 million
- EBIT: + 6.8% to EUR 209.4 million
- 2022 guidance confirmed
Sales grew by 3.7% in the first quarter of 2022, from EUR 1,392.2 million in the previous year to EUR 1,443.7 million.
Quarterly earnings in the previous year were impacted by a (non-period) positive effect of EUR 34.4 million. Without consideration of this earnings effect and additionally adjusted for positive non-cash valuation effects from derivatives of EUR 0.2 million in the prior-year quarter and EUR 0.8 million in the first quarter of 2022, the Groups key earnings figures developed as follows: EBITDA rose by 5.5%, from EUR 311.9 million in the previous year to EUR 329.2 million, and EBIT by 6.8% from EUR 196.0 million to EUR 209.4 million. These earnings figures include expenses incurred for the construction of 1&1 mobile communications network of EUR -8.3 million (prior year: EUR -7.2 million), as well as costs for the announced additional marketing activities of IONOS to raise brand awareness in its most important European markets of EUR -6.0 million.
Earnings per share (EPS) fell by 5.2%, from EUR 0.58 in the previous year to EUR 0.55, and EPS before PPA by 4.4% from EUR 0.68 to EUR 0.65 (in each case without consideration of the non-period positive effect on earnings in 2021). This decline in EPS was due to a year-on-year deterioration in the financial result, which was impacted above all by the subsequent measurement of financial derivatives, as well as with regard to the result from associated companies the prorated negative result of Kublai GmbH, which was not included in the comparative figures for the first quarter of 2021 as the takeover of Tele Columbus AG was still ongoing.
Outlook 2022
An overview of all key figures and the Interim Statement Q1 2022 are available online at www.united-internet.de
