|
17.03.2022 07:30:21
DGAP-News: United Internet with successful fiscal year 2021
|
DGAP-News: United Internet AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
United Internet with successful fiscal year 2021
- Customer contracts: + 1.03 million to 26.68 million contracts
- Sales: + 5.2% to EUR 5.646 billion
- Operating EBITDA: + 3.4% to EUR 1.259 billion - despite higher investments in future topics by 1&1 and IONOS
- Operating EBIT: + 5.6% to EUR 785.6 million
- Operating EPS: + 12.3% to EUR 2.10
- Dividend proposal: unchanged at EUR 0.50 per share
- Sales guidance 2022 updated: approx. EUR 5.85 billion, previous guidance EUR 5.80 billion (prior year: EUR 5.646 billion)
Consolidated sales grew by 5.2% in the fiscal year 2021, from EUR 5,367.2 million to EUR 5,646.2 million.
EBITDA improved strongly from EUR 1,178.8 million in the previous year (without consideration of a write-off in 2020 of VDSL contingents still available with an EBITDA and EBIT effect in 2020 of EUR -129.9 million) to EUR 1,303.7 million in 2021 and EBIT from EUR 704.8 million to EUR 829.9 million. These key earnings figures include a (non-period) positive effect on earnings totaling EUR 39.4 million, attributable to the second half of 2020. On February 15, 2021, 1&1 accepted Telefónica Germany's improved offer - following review by the EU Commission - for national roaming and thus also retroactively as of July 1, 2020 for the related MBA MVNO advance services. The new offer includes annually decreasing data prices again, similar to the pricing mechanisms in the first five years of the MBA MVNO agreement. EBITDA 2021 also includes a non-cash valuation effect from derivatives with a positive impact on earnings of EUR 4.9 million.
After correctly allocating the above mentioned price effects to their respective periods and adjusting for the valuation effect from derivatives, earnings developed as follows: operating EBITDA rose by 3.4% in the fiscal year 2021 from EUR 1,218.2 million in the previous year to EUR 1,259.4 million, and operating EBIT by 5.6% from EUR 743.7 million to EUR 785.6 million.
The key earnings figures include initial costs for the construction of 1&1's 5G network of EUR -37.9 million (prior year: EUR -13.9 million), as well as the announced investments of IONOS amounting to EUR -36.8 million for a product and sales drive focusing on its cloud business and further international expansion.
Earnings per share (EPS) increased from EUR 1.55 in the previous year to EUR 2.23. EPS also includes the (non-period) positive effect on earnings (EPS effect: EUR +0.11) and the valuation effect from derivatives (EPS effect: EUR +0.02). These positive effects in 2021 are opposed by the write-off in 2020 of VDSL contingents still available (EPS effect: EUR -0.37) and impairment reversals of Tele Columbus (EPS effect: EUR +0.16). After correctly allocating the positive earnings effect and without consideration of the other aforementioned effects, operating EPS rose by 12.3% from EUR 1.87 to EUR 2.10, and operating EPS before PPA by 8.2% from EUR 2.32 to EUR 2.51.
Dividend
An overview of all key figures and the Annual Financial Statements 2021 are available online at www.united-internet.de.
17.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|United Internet AG
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|56410 Montabaur
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1100
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1013
|E-mail:
|info@united-internet.de
|Internet:
|www.united-internet.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005089031
|WKN:
|508903
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1304809
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1304809 17.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu United Internet AGmehr Nachrichten
|
13:30
|United Internet: Migration der Kunden ins eigene Netz dauert zwei Jahre (Golem.de)
|
09:32
|ROUNDUP: United Internet rechnet mit jahrelangen Investitionen in Netzaufbau (dpa-AFX)
|
07:48
|United Internet zahlt nach Gewinnanstieg stabile Dividende (Dow Jones)
|
07:30
|DGAP-News: United Internet mit erfolgreichem Geschäftsjahr 2021 (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|DGAP-News: United Internet with successful fiscal year 2021 (EQS Group)
|
02.03.22
|Erste Schätzungen: United Internet informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
21.02.22
|DGAP-DD: United Internet AG english (EQS Group)
|
21.02.22
|DGAP-DD: United Internet AG deutsch (EQS Group)
Analysen zu United Internet AGmehr Analysen
|15:49
|United Internet Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:30
|United Internet Buy
|Warburg Research
|11:20
|United Internet Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.02.22
|United Internet Buy
|Warburg Research
|22.02.22
|United Internet Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15:49
|United Internet Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:30
|United Internet Buy
|Warburg Research
|11:20
|United Internet Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.02.22
|United Internet Buy
|Warburg Research
|22.02.22
|United Internet Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:30
|United Internet Buy
|Warburg Research
|25.02.22
|United Internet Buy
|Warburg Research
|15.12.21
|United Internet Buy
|Warburg Research
|14.12.21
|United Internet Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|13.12.21
|United Internet Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|15:49
|United Internet Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:20
|United Internet Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.02.22
|United Internet Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.12.21
|United Internet Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.12.21
|United Internet Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|United Internet AG
|30,45
|-0,98%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung im Ukraine-Krieg mit Dämpfer: ATX zum Handelsschluss fester -- DAX letztendlich mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien schließen mit satten Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag höher. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte derweil schwächer. Anleger an der Wall Street halten sich am Donnerstag zurück. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Fernost kletterten weiter.