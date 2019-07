DGAP-News: Unymira Announces next Major Release of its Knowledge Management Platform

DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Unymira Announces next Major Release of its Knowledge Management Platform



31.07.2019 / 10:54

Unymira, a division of USU, has announced a new major release of its active knowledge management platform, Knowledge Center. Version 7.0, the market leader for digital customer services is also setting new international standards. Knowledge Center's user interface and task structure has been completely redesigned to reflect and support real-life contact center workflows. The knowledge base adapts flexibly to different scenarios and tasks. This significantly simplifies work within the complex and knowledge-intensive service processes. New functions such as active search, guided dialogues or troubleshooting guides demonstrate that Knowledge Center 7.0 is the technology leader in knowledge management, customer service and digital omnichannel management.

Version 7.0 not only features a brand new user interface with significantly improved usability, but also sets new standards. To optimize usability, the user interface was divided into different sections, which are an essential element of each specific service task, e.g. editing, e-learning, search management, channel management, translation work, etc.

Optimized navigation options and reporting functions as well as the new Salesforce integration make the system the IT backbone for providing knowledge-intensive services effectively and individually via all customer service channels. Knowledge Center 7.0 focuses on new customer contact points, such as the connection of digital language assistants via a voice service offering. For detailed technical information on the innovations, interested parties can visit https://www.unymira.com/en/

USU GmbH



Founded in 1977, USU GmbH is one of the biggest European providers of IT and Knowledge Management Software. Market leaders from every sector of the international economy create transparency with USU applications, while also increasing flexibility, decreasing risks and cutting costs.

With intelligent solutions and expertise in digital interaction, Unymira is a prime mover in the digitization of business processes. Standard software and consulting services help to automate service processes and actively provide knowledge for all communication channels and customer contact points in sales, marketing, and customer service. The customer-first portfolio in this area is complemented by customized applications, portal and CMS solutions, UX design and social media management.

USU GmbH is a subsidiary of USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard Segment of the German Stock Exchange (DAX) in Frankfurt. For further information, please go to: https://www.usu.de/en/





