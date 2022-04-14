14.04.2022 08:59:42

DGAP-News: US mobile provider chooses USU Knowledge Management

DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

14.04.2022 / 08:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

US mobile provider chooses USU Knowledge Management

Möglingen, April 14, 2022.

An American mobile communications provider has chosen USU Knowledge Management to optimize and deliver its customer service. Their aim is to create a high-quality and innovative service experience for customers anytime, and in any channel. The mobile phone provider will also use USU's Help Center to extend their support information for self-service on their website, while still centrally managing it from their knowledge base and thus not requiring duplicate maintenance effort.

As part of an extensive market evaluation, USU came out on top as the best-of-breed solution. Customer experts put the USU system through its paces in an individual test environment over several months. In addition to its extensive integration capabilities, the decisive factors were the performance and variety of functions, especially in the editorial and self-service areas.

"We are pleased to offer our customer an added value for individual and service-oriented customer dialog with USU Knowledge Management," said Sven Kolb Managing Director of USU.

This press release is available on the USU website.


About USU

As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc. and USU SAS also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

Further information: https://www.usu.com
Contact

USU Software AG
Corporate Communications
Dr. Thomas Gerick
E-Mail: thomas.gerick@usu.com

USU Software AG
Investor Relations
Falk Sorge
E-Mail: falk.sorge@usu.com


14.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0
Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200
E-mail: info@usu-software.de
Internet: www.usu-software.de
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28
WKN: A0BVU2
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1327967

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1327967  14.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1327967&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu USU Software AGmehr Nachrichten