14.04.2022 08:59:42
DGAP-News: US mobile provider chooses USU Knowledge Management
DGAP-News: USU Software AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
US mobile provider chooses USU Knowledge Management
An American mobile communications provider has chosen USU Knowledge Management to optimize and deliver its customer service. Their aim is to create a high-quality and innovative service experience for customers anytime, and in any channel. The mobile phone provider will also use USU's Help Center to extend their support information for self-service on their website, while still centrally managing it from their knowledge base and thus not requiring duplicate maintenance effort.
"We are pleased to offer our customer an added value for individual and service-oriented customer dialog with USU Knowledge Management," said Sven Kolb Managing Director of USU.
This press release is available on the USU website.
Further information: https://www.usu.com
