DGAP-News: USU intensifies cooperation with automotive group on software license management

DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

USU intensifies cooperation with automotive group on software license management



28.07.2022 / 10:17

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Möglingen, Germany / Boston, USA July 28, 2022 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is expanding its cooperation with USU to optimize its group-wide software asset management (SAM). The current contract covers the migration of the existing solution for USU software asset management as SAM solution-as-a-service. In future, USU will run the application as a full-service provider for the BMW Group at its own data center in Aachen and deliver extensive technical managed services.

The strategy of proactive software asset management relieves the BMW Group of a whole range of manual work. As a result, the automotive group can focus on the relevant commercial data for making the right decisions on compliance and for the best possible use of software licenses.

The BMW Group had already chosen a USU SaaS and managed service solution for SAP license optimization in 2021. With well over 100,000 SAP users, the car manufacturer is one of the worlds biggest SAP customers. Based on its positive experiences with the USU solution, the BMW Group is also expanding this full-service version to the management and controlling of software from all manufacturers it uses. Both SaaS applications run on a central server. For the software inventory of cloud and on-premise applications, the USU Discovery module is also used.

I am delighted that we are further expanding our cooperation with the BMW Group and can actively support our longstanding customer with minimizing risks and significantly reducing software costs. Especially in these difficult times, cost-effective use of software is particularly important, says Achim Rudolph, Managing Director of USU Technologies GmbH.

This press release is available at https://www.usu.com.

About USU

As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

Further information: https://www.usu.com

Contact

USU Software AG

Corporate Communications

Dr. Thomas Gerick

Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 440

E-Mail: thomas.gerick@usu.com

USU Software AG

Investor Relations

Falk Sorge

Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 351

E-Mail: falk.sorge@usu.com