Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.07.2022 10:17:21

DGAP-News: USU intensifies cooperation with automotive group on software license management

DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
USU intensifies cooperation with automotive group on software license management

28.07.2022 / 10:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Möglingen, Germany / Boston, USA July 28, 2022 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is expanding its cooperation with USU to optimize its group-wide software asset management (SAM). The current contract covers the migration of the existing solution for USU software asset management as SAM solution-as-a-service. In future, USU will run the application as a full-service provider for the BMW Group at its own data center in Aachen and deliver extensive technical managed services.

The strategy of proactive software asset management relieves the BMW Group of a whole range of manual work. As a result, the automotive group can focus on the relevant commercial data for making the right decisions on compliance and for the best possible use of software licenses.

The BMW Group had already chosen a USU SaaS and managed service solution for SAP license optimization in 2021. With well over 100,000 SAP users, the car manufacturer is one of the worlds biggest SAP customers. Based on its positive experiences with the USU solution, the BMW Group is also expanding this full-service version to the management and controlling of software from all manufacturers it uses. Both SaaS applications run on a central server. For the software inventory of cloud and on-premise applications, the USU Discovery module is also used.

I am delighted that we are further expanding our cooperation with the BMW Group and can actively support our longstanding customer with minimizing risks and significantly reducing software costs. Especially in these difficult times, cost-effective use of software is particularly important, says Achim Rudolph, Managing Director of USU Technologies GmbH.

This press release is available at https://www.usu.com.

 

About USU

As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

Further information: https://www.usu.com

 

Contact

USU Software AG
Corporate Communications
Dr. Thomas Gerick
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 440
E-Mail:  thomas.gerick@usu.com

USU Software AG      
Investor Relations      
Falk Sorge      
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 351    
E-Mail:  falk.sorge@usu.com     

 


28.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0
Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200
E-mail: info@usu-software.de
Internet: www.usu-software.de
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28
WKN: A0BVU2
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1408243

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1408243  28.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1408243&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu USU Software AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu USU Software AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

USU Software AG 17,40 0,87% USU Software AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Bilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt vor dem Wochenende kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX stieg an. Am US-Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen