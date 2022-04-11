|
DGAP-News: USU receives highest rating in Gartner(R) 'Voice of the Customer' report
USU recognized as Customers' Choice by IT Service Management customers in EMEA
Möglingen, April 11, 2022 - USU is the only German manufacturer to be included in the new 2022 Gartner(R) Peer Insights(TM) 'Voice of the Customer': IT Service Management Tools report. Compared with 15 of the world's leading IT service management (ITSM) tool vendors, USU was ranked highest in the overall rating for the EMEA deployment region. Due to the very positive ratings from ITSM customers, USU was recognized with 'Customers' Choice' seal for this region.
The "Voice of the Customer" is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews in a market into insights for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to expert-generated research such as Magic Quadrants and Market Guides. It can play a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution. Evaluation criteria include the performance of the product, as well as experience with sales, during implementation or rollout of the software, and support services. In the opinion of USU customers, USU IT Service Management achieves an overall rating of 4.8 out of a maximum possible 5.0 with 28 overall reviews (as of December 2021).
A USU customer from the service industry, for example, describes the solution as a "real treasure trove". In the summary of the evaluation, it says: "USU ITSM offers almost unlimited possibilities. It gives us the ability to create individual processes and workflows. If there's no standard solution for a requested feature, it's easy to integrate own developments. That offers many ways of automation."
"We are very pleased about the good customer rating and the recognition as Customers' Choice 2022. After all, customer trust and satisfaction have to be earned anew every day. That's why we work intensively on innovations and give everything to offer a world-class product with an outstanding customer experience," says Peter Stanjeck, Senior Vice President at USU.
