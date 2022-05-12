DGAP-News: USU releases new harmonized version of flagship Software Asset Management solution

DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Market launch

USU releases new harmonized version of flagship Software Asset Management solution



12.05.2022 / 09:00

USU, a leading provider of IT solutions and services, has announced the availabilty of a new version of

Top benefits include: Simple easy-to-use interface thats harmonized across the solution

Powerful features for data management, integration and automation

Full support for cloud, hybrid and enterprise-level architecture « Our new UI is like the tires of a high-performance car, connecting the ground to bring power to the places its needed, and giving you the experience you expect wherever you go, » said Hans-Peter Kozica, Managing Director, USU Technologies GmbH.

With this release, the solution focuses on a new central repository for data transformation, data enrichment, and data flow. New connectors for cloud, on-prem and hybrid are supported by its flexible open system architecture. Streamlined dashboards and a consistent look & feel across the portfolio makes the workflow feel intuitive and seamless.

« My favorite part of our SAM solution is the open data architecture, » said Rebecca Horton, USU VP of Customer & Professional Services. « Your company has the ability to consume data from nearly any source in order to gain full IT visibility, support FinOps, and address SaaS challenges. »

This release of USU Software Asset Management is available for new and current customers on May 25, 2022. Current users can contact their USU account manager for an overview and update.

This press release is available at https://www.usu.com.



About USU



As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.



In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc. and USU SAS also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.



Further information:

Contact:

USU Software AG

Corporate Communications

Dr. Thomas Gerick

Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 440

Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 909

E-Mail: thomas.gerick@usu.com

USU Software AG

Investor Relations

Falk Sorge

Spitalhof

D-71696 Moeglingen

Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 351

Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 108

E-Mail: falk.sorge@usu.com

