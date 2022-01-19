DGAP-News: USU Teams up with Voxai Solutions to Provide a Superior Knowledge Management Solution for Genesys Users

DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Alliance

USU Teams up with Voxai Solutions to Provide a Superior Knowledge Management Solution for Genesys Users



19.01.2022 / 11:55

Boston, January 19, 2022 - USU Knowledge Management announced a partnership agreement with Voxai Solutions, a leading provider of Genesys-based contact center solutions. These two market leaders are joining forces to bring unparalleled Genesys experience combined with access to a mature, AI-powered Knowledge Management solution, USU Knowledge Management.



"This exciting new partnership leverages the best Genesys implementation and CX consulting services on the market with all the CX and EX benefits that purpose-built Knowledge Management brings, giving Voxai customers a more comprehensive solution set." said Mel Passarelli, President and CEO of USU Solutions, Inc.

USU's Knowledge Management solution helps service organizations provide quick, accurate, consistent, personalized cross-channel support while improving efficiency and reducing costs. Purpose-built for service use-cases, USU Knowledge Management enables contact centers to exceed customer expectations and provide operational and strategic value to the company. This enables organizations to provide enhanced employee engagement and superior customer experiences.

"Voxai is excited to partner with USU to offer an industry leading Knowledge Management system to our customers. With rising labor costs across the country, our customers are seeking solutions that will enable their workforce to be more efficient and effective. The USU partnership will give us the opportunity to help our customers provide a truly exceptional customer experience," said Sunil Rudraraju, CEO of Voxai Solutions.

"Partnerships are a key part of USU's strategy to bring modern knowledge management to the U.S. market, and we're thrilled to be partnering with Voxai Solutions to help Genesys users experience the full benefits of mature KM, purpose-built for customer service," said Chris Rall, Director of Sales for North America. "Our KM platform will help users harmonize support across all channels and handle increased volume, with the same or less staff."

About USU



As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.



In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc., and USU SAS also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

About Voxai Solutions

Voxai Solutions partners with companies to manage, transform and enhance customer and employee engagement platforms to enable great customer experiences and improve business results. As a Genesys partner and cloud solution provider, Voxai offers comprehensive services expertise for the full suite of Genesys products. 16 years, thousands of projects, and billions of transactions for Fortune 500 commercial and government customers has resulted in the Voxai Value. The Voxai Value is our experience-vetted, comprehensive approach to solution management that supports companies who want to provide an extraordinary customer journey.



