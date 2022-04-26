26.04.2022 09:16:43

DGAP-News: USU wins global provider of automotive services as new SaaS customer

USU wins global provider of automotive services as new SaaS customer

Möglingen, Germany - April 26, 2022 - A global cloud-based services company serving the automotive industry ("The Customer") has chosen the SaaS offerings from USU to centralize and optimize its group-wide software. The Customer chose USU for the strong performance of their USU Software Asset Management solution, the team's broad range of managed services and consulting expertise, and their proven success of implementing similarly complex projects.

The Customer needed a professional automated SaaS-based solution to manage the licenses of over 100 software vendors across more than 25 business entities, with open architecture that could bring in all necessary data. Their main goals are standardization and compliance for important vendors such as Microsoft, Salesforce, IBM, Oracle and VMWare. An initial focus is on minimizing license costs for Microsoft 365 cloud services and cost-efficient company-wide use of hybrid models.

"We are pleased for this opportunity to help our customer significantly reduce software efforts and minimize their risks through the use of our specialized "SAM as a Service" delivery," said Achim Rudolph, Senior Vice President, USU Software AG.

USU Software AG

As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc. and USU SAS also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

