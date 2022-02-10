DGAP-News: USU wins Swiss canton as new customer for SAP software asset management

10.02.2022 11:50:02

USU wins Swiss canton as new customer for SAP software asset management

USU wins Swiss canton as new customer for SAP software asset management

Möglingen, Germany - February 10, 2022

USU, the leading provider of software solutions for IT and customer service management, announced today that a Swiss canton ("The Customer") has signed a 4-year contract for SAP optimization in USU Software Asset Management.

The first phase of the project already realized cost savings of 6 million Swiss francs by identifying unused SAP software licenses. This aligns with the goal to find the best license usage for The Customer's full SAP portfolio, and ensure compliance through transparent, automated management of purchased and used software.

In addition to the depth of functionality and flexibility of the USU solution, the deciding factors were USU's broad range of professional services, their successful implementation of similarly complex projects, and the consulting expertise of their Swiss partner TeamWork.

"In many cases, licensing specifically tailored to individual needs has significant cost advantages over an all-inclusive enterprise contract," said Eléonore Varet, Managing Director of USU SAS. "We have already demonstrated this together with our strategic partner TeamWork in the cost savings of the first project step."

USU Software AG

As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc. and USU SAS also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

Further information: https://www.usu.com
 

