DGAP-News: USU wins Swiss canton as new customer for SAP software asset management
Möglingen, Germany - February 10, 2022
USU, the leading provider of software solutions for IT and customer service management, announced today that a Swiss canton ("The Customer") has signed a 4-year contract for SAP optimization in USU Software Asset Management.
The first phase of the project already realized cost savings of 6 million Swiss francs by identifying unused SAP software licenses. This aligns with the goal to find the best license usage for The Customer's full SAP portfolio, and ensure compliance through transparent, automated management of purchased and used software.
In addition to the depth of functionality and flexibility of the USU solution, the deciding factors were USU's broad range of professional services, their successful implementation of similarly complex projects, and the consulting expertise of their Swiss partner TeamWork.
"In many cases, licensing specifically tailored to individual needs has significant cost advantages over an all-inclusive enterprise contract," said Eléonore Varet, Managing Director of USU SAS. "We have already demonstrated this together with our strategic partner TeamWork in the cost savings of the first project step."
This press release is available at https://www.usu.com.
Further information: https://www.usu.com
