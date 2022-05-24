DGAP-News: USU wins US robotics specialist as new Customer for Knowledge Management

DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Möglingen, May 24, 2022

One of the leading US providers of autonomous mobile robots for manufacturing, warehousing and logistics has selected USU Knowledge Management to optimize their internal as well as external knowledge transfer. The goal of the knowledge management initiative is, among other things, to accelerate the knowledge-intensive training of service agents and to offer customers an innovative, first-class service experience. The prerequisite for this is to equip call center agents, the sales team, partners, and production staff with the necessary knowledge for greater productivity and efficiency. In addition, the new self-service module USU HelpCenter will be deployed to deliver up to date, on-demand customer self-service on the web.

USU prevailed as the "best-of-breed solution" after an extensive evaluation. The decisive factors were, above all, the breadth of functions, integration capability, and roles and rights options. Requirements also included a seamless Salesforce integration as well as with additional customer experience tools.

"Our customer stands for intelligent automation solutions. We are convinced that we can further optimize the knowledge-intensive processes required for this with USU Knowledge Management. This is because we are creating a central source of truth for corporate knowledge, says USU Managing Director Sven Kolb.

About USU



As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.



In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc. and USU SAS also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

Further information: https://www.usu.com



