DGAP-News: Uwe Raschke Joins Enapter Advisory Board

DGAP-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Uwe Raschke Joins Enapter Advisory Board



16.08.2022 / 09:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

Uwe Raschke Joins Enapter Advisory Board



Berlin, August 16, 2022. Enapter AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02) welcomes former Bosch executive Uwe Raschke to its Advisory Board. He brings his extensive global business leadership experience to the Board as Enapter progresses in scaling up AEM Electrolyser technology to supply markets globally.

Uwe Raschke: "Hydrogen is the future and working in the field of active reduction of CO2 is a great purpose for me. I am happy to work with a dynamic team and will support them in strategy and scaling plans."

Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, CEO of Enapter: "To have Uwe Raschke with us is a big win. His experience and understanding in markets will help Enapter in our worldwide expansion."



Uwe Raschke joined the German technology company Bosch Group in 1984 and served the organisation for 37 years. He was, among other roles, the CEO of Bosch Power Tools and later, BSH Hausgeräte, a 100% Affiliate of Robert Bosch GmbH. From 2008 to 2021 he was a member of Boschs Board of Management, first in charge of business development in Asia for the entire Bosch Group, before taking over Boschs worldwide consumer business and the coordination of the Bosch business in Europe, Russia, Near/Middle East and Africa. Uwe Raschke is on the advisory board of Heraeus Holding, has a teaching assignment at the Hasso Plattner Institute in Potsdam, Germany, and offers consulting services.



In joining Enapters Advisory Board, he adds his experience and knowledge to the wide-ranging and valuable strategic input of Elaine Wong, Udo Filzmaier, Prof. Hubert Gasteiger, Sergei Storozhenko, Boris Tatievski, Oswald Werle and Christof Winker.

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators known as electrolysers to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the global energy transition. Their patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the mass production of cost-effective plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen production at any scale. Their modular systems are already used in 52 countries across the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has its main offices in Italy and Germany.

Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0.

Further information:

Website: www.enapter.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Enapter

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/enapterenergystorage

Contact Financial and Business Press:

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann

edicto GmbH

Tel.: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54

Email: enapter@edicto.de