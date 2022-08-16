|
16.08.2022 09:00:04
DGAP-News: Uwe Raschke Joins Enapter Advisory Board
|
DGAP-News: Enapter AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PRESS RELEASE
Uwe Raschke Joins Enapter Advisory Board
Uwe Raschke: "Hydrogen is the future and working in the field of active reduction of CO2 is a great purpose for me. I am happy to work with a dynamic team and will support them in strategy and scaling plans."
Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, CEO of Enapter: "To have Uwe Raschke with us is a big win. His experience and understanding in markets will help Enapter in our worldwide expansion."
About Enapter
Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators known as electrolysers to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the global energy transition. Their patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the mass production of cost-effective plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen production at any scale. Their modular systems are already used in 52 countries across the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has its main offices in Italy and Germany.
Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0.
Further information:
Website: www.enapter.com
Contact Financial and Business Press:
Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann
16.08.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Enapter AG
|Reinhardtstr. 35
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@enapterag.de
|Internet:
|www.enapterag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A255G02
|WKN:
|A255G0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1420791
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1420791 16.08.2022
