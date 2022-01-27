|
27.01.2022 15:47:21
DGAP-News: va-Q-tec AG: Revenue guidance clearly exceeded in a record FY 2021 - further strong and profitable growth expected in FY 2022 and beyond
Revenue guidance clearly exceeded in a record FY 2021 - further strong and profitable growth expected in FY 2022 and beyond
- va-Q-tec AG grows by 44 % to reach EUR 104.1 million in FY 2021 on the basis of preliminary unaudited figures, clearly exceeding EUR 100 million revenue mark
- Overall growth driven by double-digit growth rates in all business areas: Systems business +87 %, Services business +35 % and Products business +20 %
- Healthcare sector's revenue share expands to 78 % (2020: 74 %)
- Further dynamic growth, including outside the vaccines business, expected in FY 2022 and beyond
The company anticipates that dynamic demand for products and services in TempChain logistics will continue in 2022 and beyond. Increasingly, biotechnologically produced drugs require constant and secure "TempChains" during transport and storage. With potential booster vaccinations and adaptations of the coronavirus vaccine to address mutated virus variants as well as a continuing low vaccination rate from a global perspective, it is also becoming apparent that this business will stabilize in subsequent years. The development of mRNA technology, which has become established in the pharmaceutical industry as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, also offers numerous new applications against diseases such as cancer and multiple sclerosis. This should give a further additional boost to the TempChain business, which is already very dynamic without additional impetus from vaccine distribution.
In addition to the TempChain business, demand in the other application areas also performed well in 2021: high-tech vacuum insulation panels offer crucial advantages wherever secure and highly efficient insulation solutions are required in the tightest of spaces. In numerous other sectors such as Technics & Industry (e.g. insulation of pipelines), Building (building insulation) and in the Mobility area (e.g. high-tech insulation of electric vehicles), va-Q-tec is valued as a reliable partner. With strategic partnerships such as with Hutchinson for thermal management in the mobility sector and Uponor for highly energy-efficient and form-flexible pipe insulation, va-Q-tec underscores both its reliability and its growth ambitions in these areas. The innovative va-Q-steel panel solution also deserves special mention. With this newly developed product, the efficiency of e.g. fuel cells and high-temperature batteries can be greatly enhanced by means of vacuum insulation at high temperatures. With its high-tech insulation solutions, va-Q-tec is thereby excellently positioned and diversified to benefit from the megatrend of climate protection through thermal energy efficiency.
Dr. Joachim Kuhn, CEO of va-Q-tec AG, comments: "Following an extraordinary record year in 2021, we will maintain our high growth rate in the short and medium term. We are not benefiting exclusively from a vaccine boom. Rather, we are continuing to expand our position as a leading and broadly diversified company in the area of thermal energy efficiency and high-performance thermal packaging for TempChain logistics. I am particularly pleased that we reached a major milestone in the year of our twentieth anniversary and clearly exceeded the EUR 100 million mark. With this excellent growth, va-Q-tec leaves many competitors far behind and gains market shares. This launches the next chapter in our company's development on its path to becoming a successful high-tech company, and it creates a solid foundation for the company's long-term success and profitability. We are looking forward with particular confidence to the current financial year, which has already enjoyed a promising start."
About va-Q-tec
Further information: www.va-q-tec.com
