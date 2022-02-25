|
25.02.2022 12:28:02
DGAP-News: Varengold Bank AG explains necessary details on the published order of additional capital requirements by BaFin
|
DGAP-News: Varengold Bank AG
/ Key word(s): Corporate Action/Miscellaneous
A regular audit in accordance with Section 44 of the German Banking Act (KWG) to review the correctness of the business organisation in the context of the changed business model already took place in 2018. As a result, there were five F3 findings (serious violations/impacts) in 2019 and a decision on additional capital requirements in the amount of 1.5%. All reported deficiencies were promptly remedied by the bank.
A follow-up audit took place in the first half of 2021 - a completely normal banking supervisory process. This audit resulted in only two F3 findings, which concerned procedures in the bank's risk inventory and risk management. A large part of the tasks within the scope of the findings had already been completed by the bank until end of 2021. There were no F4 findings (serious violations/impacts) in either audit.
Varengold Bank is pleased that BaFin has taken note of the positive development of the Bank and has reduced the additional capital requirements from 1.5% to 1.0%. This is a comparatively low level compared to other market participants who have had a capital surcharge of up to 3%.
With a core capital ratio of 16.7% as at the end of January 2022, Varengold Bank has complied with the regulatory limit of 10.8% without any problems. January 2022 was also very satisfactory in terms of profitability: the bank's pre-tax profit is slightly above plan.
Contact:
Ms. Sanja Schultz-Szabo (Head of Corporate Development)
25.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Varengold Bank AG
|Große Elbstraße 39
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 / 668649-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 / 668649-49
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@varengold.de
|Internet:
|www.varengold.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005479307
|WKN:
|547930
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1288969
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1288969 25.02.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Varengold Bank AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Varengold Bank AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Varengold Bank AG
|4,38
|4,29%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg im Fokus: US-Börsen mit markantem Rebound -- ATX verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt über 14.500 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt konnte vor dem Wochenende deutlich zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex befand sich ebenfalls auf Erholungskurs. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Freitag stärker. Auf den Parketts in Fernost kam es vor dem Wochenende teilweise zu Gewinnen.