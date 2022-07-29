DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG expands Executive Board and extends Contract of Chief Financial Officer Armin Hessenberger

DGAP-News: Varta AG / Key word(s): Personnel

VARTA AG: VARTA AG expands Executive Board and extends Contract of Chief Financial Officer Armin Hessenberger



29.07.2022 / 10:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





VARTA AG expands Executive Board and extends Contract of Chief Financial Officer Armin Hessenberger

With the extension of Armin Hessenberger's contract, the technology group is focusing on continuity. Markus Hackstein becomes the new board member for the system integration of batteries in the field of e-mobility and energy storage.

VARTA AG sets the course for the future. CFO Armin Hessenbergers contract as member of the Executive Board, which expires at the end of September this year, will be extended by two more years until 2024.

Markus Hackstein will become a new member of the Executive Board from 1st August 2022. He will have overall responsibility for the V4Drive (E-Mobility), Energy Storage Systems and Power Pack Solutions divisions, making him the fourth member of the Board alongside Armin Hessenberger (CFO), Rainer Hald (CTO) and the Chairman of the Board, Herbert Schein (CEO).

Michael Tojner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of VARTA AG: "The expansion of the Executive Board with Markus Hackstein enables a clear management focus on the rapidly growing business segments Energy Storage Systems - i.e. energy storage for private households and industrial applications - as well as V4Drive, our ultra-high-performance lithium-ion solutions for electromobility. In order to be able to make full use of the high growth potential in the field of electromobility for VARTA, we are intensively examining cooperation options and conducting exploratory talks with potential partners. Our goal is a strong expansion of this segment.

Regarding the extension of the CFO's contract, Tojner says: "With the extension of our CFO Armin Hessenberger, the Supervisory Board is taking account of the excellent performance of the CFO. The extension by a further two years is a sign that VARTA AG is focusing on continuity in the implementation of the planned future projects.

Herbert Schein: The lithium-ion business is the biggest growth driver for us. In addition to electromobility, growth markets in the future will be in particular the energy storage market. We want to expand our position even more intensively in both areas. Especially in the field of energy storage, we can play a leading role with our new, innovative high-voltage storage systems. Thanks to his expertise in the field of system integration, Markus Hackstein is the ideal person to cover these future fields at Board level.

Markus Hackstein has been successfully working in various management positions for the VARTA Group since 2018. Among other things, he was responsible for the successful establishment of the production site in Braov, Romania, as well as the Solutions and V4Drive division.

Armin Hessenberger has been on the Executive Board of VARTA AG since 2020 and brings with him experience from numerous management positions, especially in controlling. He successfully leads the financial agendas and has played a key role in the Group's growth course since his appointment in 2020.

Media contact

Christian Kucznierz

Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: +49 79 61 921-2727

christian.kucznierz@varta-ag.com

About VARTA AG

VARTA AG produces and markets a comprehensive battery portfolio from microbatteries, household batteries, energy storage systems to customer-specific battery solutions for a variety of applications and, as a technology leader, sets industry standards in important areas. As the parent company of the group, it operates in the business segments "Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries" and "Household Batteries".

The "Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries" segment focuses on microbatteries, lithium-ion coin power, lithium-ion round cells (lithium-ion large cells) and the lithium-ion battery pack business. Through intensive research and development, VARTA sets global standards in many areas of lithium-ion technology and microbatteries, making it a recognized innovation leader in the important growth markets of lithium-ion technology and in primary hearing aid batteries. The Household Batteries segment comprises the battery business for end customers, including household batteries, accumulators, chargers, portable power (power banks) and lights as well as energy storage devices.

The VARTA AG Group currently employs almost 4,700 people. With five production and manufacturing facilities in Europe and Asia as well as sales centers in Asia, Europe and the USA, the operating subsidiaries of VARTA AG are currently active in over 75 countries around the world.