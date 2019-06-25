DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: DATEV and Vectron cooperate for POS archive

DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Nürnberg/Münster, 25 June 2019: The IT service provider DATEV eG (DATEV) and the listed Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), which belongs to the largest European manufacturers of POS systems, have agreed to collaborate on POS data archiving. In the future, the transfer of data from the various cash register systems to the DATEV Kassenarchiv online will be automated and will also take place in the structure of the DFKA taxonomy cash register data. (DFKA = German professional association for cash register and accounting system technology). This will enable Vectron customers to transfer their POS data to DATEV's financial accounting solutions via an end-to-end digital process. For entrepreneurs, this will significantly reduce the manual effort involved in daily cash accounting. It will also make it easier for them to meet the legal requirements for orderly cash management.



Vectron is the market leader for POS systems in the German catering trade. Many catering businesses in Germany are clients of DATEV tax consultants who use DATEV solutions for financial accounting and business consulting. Vectron will therefore develop an interface to the DATEV Kassenarchiv online, via which the tax-relevant data from the POS systems can be transferred online via the DATEV Kassenarchiv online into the DATEV Kassenbuch online and thus into the DATEV systems for financial accounting. In order to implement this integration without media discontinuity, the partners use the data structure of the DFKA taxonomy cash register data. The digital data exchange between the systems relieves entrepreneurs of routine tasks, such as the manual post-entry of data, and the quality of the data increases. In future, Vectron customers can use the interface to the DATEV Kassenarchiv online for a monthly fee. This interface will become part of the Vectron digital offer, which will still be distributed through specialist dealers.



Archiving cash register data in compliance with legal requirements



With the fulfillment of the GoBD* there is often still considerable need for action on the part of the enterprises, in particular with the revision-safe archiving of the cash register data for the entire duration of the legal retention period of currently ten years. With DATEV's Kassenarchiv online, companies can be sure that their cash data is archived in compliance with the law - especially against the background of the new legal situation that will apply from 01.01.2020. If required, the cash register data and other archived documents can be made available to the tax authorities from the DATEV Kassenarchiv. By using the DFKA taxonomy cash register data, the company can also simplify its own commercial processes and save valuable time.



The connection of Vectron POS systems to the DATEV computing centre is established via the Vectron Cloud platform. Both cooperation partners see their cooperation as a building block in their respective digital strategy, which aims at making the commercial processes of their customers digitally consistent.



*GoBD = German financial administration requirements to an IT-based accounting system





About DATEV eG

DATEV eG is the software house and IT service provider for tax consultants, auditors and lawyers as well as their mostly medium-sized clients. With around 300,000 customers, more than 7,600 employees and a turnover of 1.034 billion Euros (fiscal year 2018), DATEV is one of the largest IT service providers and software houses in Germany. In 2017, the company ranked third in the ranking of providers of business software in Germany (Source: IDC, 2019). The company's range of services primarily includes accounting, human resources, business consulting, taxes, law firm organization, enterprise resource planning (ERP), IT services as well as training and consulting. Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Nuremberg, the cooperative improves the business processes of 2.5 million companies, municipalities, associations and institutions with its solutions together with its members.





About Vectron Systems AG:

With over 200,000 installations, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the leading European manufacturers of POS systems. Stable hardware combined with flexible, reliable software has made Vectron a market leader within the hospitality and bakery industries in German-speaking countries and in Benelux. Several hundred specialist trade partners distribute the products internationally. Digital Cloud Services are offered under the brand names myVectron and bonVito. The spectrum ranges from loyalty and payment functions to online reservations and online reporting. All the services are directly connected to the POS system, making it the core data center. More information available at www.vectron.de.



Contact:

Vectron Systems AG

Tobias Meister

Willy-Brandt-Weg 41

48155 Münster, Germany

phone +49 (0) 2983 908121

mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080

fax +49 (0)251 2856-560

tobias.meister@vectron.de





