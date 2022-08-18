|
18.08.2022 16:24:13
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Jens Reckendorf resigns from the Management Board of Vectron Systems AG
|
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Münster, August 18, 2022: Jens Reckendorf, co-founder and CTO of Vectron Systems AG, has agreed with the company's Supervisory Board that he will resign from the company's Management Board for health reasons and thus resign from his position as member of the Management Board at his own request as of September 30, 2022.
Mr. Reckendorf will continue to support the company in an advisory capacity and actively assist in the recruitment of his successor. "The decision to retire from the front line at Vectron was not easy for me. For health reasons, however, I unfortunately had no other choice. I would like to thank all colleagues who have accompanied me since the foundation at Vectron and who have made Vectron one of the leading POS suppliers in Europe. Because our development team is well positioned and I will continue to be available to the company as a consultant, continuity in product development is guaranteed. In addition, the transformation to a digital service provider is already well advanced," says Mr. Reckendorf.
In addition to his position on the Board of Management, Mr. Reckendorf will also part with his block of shares in Vectron Systems AG. The entire 1.53 million shares will be taken over by his board colleague and co-founder Thomas Stümmler via his asset management company. After the purchase, Mr. Stümmler holds 41.4 percent of Vectron Systems AG.
"As founder and major shareholder, Jens Reckendorf has shaped the technical achievements of the company for decades. We regret his decision, but at the same time we thank him for his work and especially for the fact that he will continue to be available to the company in an advisory capacity. We wish Mr. Reckendorf all the best for the future," explains Prof. Dr. Claudius Schikora, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Vectron Systems AG.
Contact external IR service provider:
Meister Consulting GmbH
Im Schling 3
59955 Winterberg
Tel.: +49 (2983) 90 81 21
Fax.: +49 (2983) 90 81 23
E-Mail: meister@meisterconsult.com
18.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vectron Systems AG
|Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
|48155 Münster
|Germany
|Phone:
|0251/ 28 56 - 0
|Fax:
|0251/ 28 56 - 564
|E-mail:
|info@vectron.de
|Internet:
|www.vectron.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0KEXC7
|WKN:
|A0KEXC
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1423555
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1423555 18.08.2022 CET/CEST
