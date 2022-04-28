DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Vectron publishes figures for the 1st quarter 2022

DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Vectron Systems AG: Vectron publishes figures for the 1st quarter 2022



28.04.2022 / 07:04

Münster, April 28 2022: Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a leading provider of intelligent, digitalised POS systems consisting of hardware, software and cloud services, with a focus on the hospitality and bakery sectors, presents its figures for the first quarter of 2022.



According to IFRS accounting, Vectron generated sales of EUR 6.6m and an operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 0.1 million in the first quarter. The EUR 6.6 million turnover include recurring revenues of EUR 2.0 million.



As the company did not prepare its accounts according to IFRS in previous year's first quarter, but according to local GAAP, i.e. German Commercial Code (HGB), comparison is possible merely according to local GAAP. bonVito figures have been consolidated in the comparative figures for the first quarter of 2021. Accordingly, Vectron achieved sales of EUR 7.1 million (previous year: EUR 9.0 million) and an EBITDA of EUR - 0.1 million (previous year: EUR 0.6 million) from January to the end of March 2022 according to local GAAP. At the same time, recurring revenues improved from EUR 1.5 million to EUR 2.1 million.



At the beginning of the year, businesses of Vectron customers were massively influenced by COVID-19 measures. However, Vectron management had already taken these circumstances into account in its annual forecast published on March 1st 2022.



Contact:

External IR service provider:



Meister Consulting GmbH

Im Schling 3

59955 Winterberg

Tel.: +49 (2983) 90 81 21

Fax.: +49 (2983) 90 81 23

E-Mail: meister@meisterconsult.com

