DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Vectron publishes target figures for the current business year 2022

01.03.2022 / 11:00

Münster, March 1st, 2022: Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a leading supplier of intelligent, digitalised POS systems consisting of hardware, software and cloud services, with a focus on hospitality and bakery sectors, publishes the planning for the current business year 2022.

As of March 20th 2022, German Federal Government will terminate most Covid-related restrictions. Against this background, the Management Board of Vectron Systems AG has now set the planning for the current business year. Whilst in Q1 2022 the effects of the Corona measures led to a certain reluctance to invest, especially in the hospitality sectors, the company expects an overall return to normality from the 2nd quarter onwards.

Despite negative Corona-related effects in Q1 and the simultaneously expiring fiscalisation-effects, Vectron expects continued strong growth in recurring revenues from digital services. Here, sales according to IFRS are expected to increase from EUR 6.5 million in 2021 to EUR 9.8 million in 2022.

For the business year 2022, the company expects total sales of EUR 33 million to EUR 36 million with an EBITDA range between EUR 1.9 million and EUR 3.4 million according to IFRS accounting. Preliminary results 2021 (IFRS) show total sales of EUR 38.2 million and an EBITDA of EUR 4.7 million.

In the past two years, Vectron has fully exploited the opportunities of fiscalisation with the highest sales in the company's history and consolidated its position as market leader with by far the largest installation base.

"Now the challenge is to sell digital services to this huge customer base. During the pandemic, customers have learned the importance of digital channels and are now increasingly asking for these solutions. This transformation of the business towards recurring revenue is therefore picking up pace. This development has been perpetuated in recent years. For example, recurring revenue increased from EUR 2.8 million (HGB/ local GAAP) in 2019 to EUR 4.1 million (HGB/ local GAAP) in 2020 to EUR 6.5 million (IFRS) in previous financial year. This year, management expects an additional increase to EUR 9.8 million (IFRS). We assume that growth with digital solutions can even be accelerated in the next few years and thus become a true game-changer for Vectron", explains Thomas Stuemmler, CEO of Vectron Systems AG.



