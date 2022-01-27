DGAP-News: Veganz Group AG: Culture change in nutrition reaches the next stage: Veganz launches vegan egg

DGAP-News: Veganz Group AG / Key word(s): Patent

Veganz Group AG: Culture change in nutrition reaches the next stage: Veganz launches vegan egg



27.01.2022 / 12:21

Veganz "the egg"



Culture change in nutrition reaches the next stage: Veganz launches vegan egg

Berlin, 27th of January 2022 With a projected global market volume of 1.43 billion Euros in 2026, vegan egg alternatives are among the fastest growing category of plant-based food. 98% of non-vegan consumers are already open to this. (1) With two new egg alternatives, Veganz is continuing its corporate strategy in a consistent way. Thanks to efficient in-house R&D and security of a patent for "the egg", the innovative brand is opening up another category at an early stage. At the same time, the company is strengthening its position as a only full-range vegan company.



In terms of taste, "the egg" is every bit as good as a boiled egg. At the same time, it has significantly lower cholesterol due to its herbal ingredients. The globally unique patent with the Clean-Label formulation enables Veganz to place a high-quality product within this booming category at an early stage. "The egg"is now being further developed for food service and retail for large-scale production. Veganz plans to distribute "the egg" to retail customers and food service customers later this year.



Also on the verge of market launch is a delicious scrambled egg replacement in a convenient bottle for easy dosing directly into the pan. The perfect scrambled egg alternative is a dry product based on pea protein and will keep uncooled for up to one year after production. The consistency of the egg alternative can be modified depending on the preparation. The innovative product is aimed at both the food service sector and private households.



32 million Germans now eat at least a 'flexitarian' diet for reasons of climate protection and their own health. (2) they are aware that 30% of global CO2 emissions are caused by animal food production. (3) for more than 10 years, the Berlin innovation brand Veganz has been accompanied this dynamic cultural change in nutrition with tasty herbal alternatives consisting of high-quality ingredients.



Chairman of the Board, Jan Bredack, is delighted: "With our new vegan egg alternatives, we can once again take responsibility for a sustainable future and make a further contribution to ensure that 100% of people can feed sustainably in the future - and that's good for you and better for everyone."

About Veganz Group AG

Veganz - Good for you, better for everyone - the brand for plant-based foods. Founded in 2011 in Berlin, Veganz became known as a European vegan supermarket chain. With a colourful and life-affirming company philosophy, Veganz managed to break into the vegan niche and establish the plant-based nutrition trend on the market. The current product portfolio comprises around 120 products in 17 categories and is available in more than half of all European countries and more than 22,000 points of sale (POS) globally. In addition, the Veganz product portfolio is being continuously expanded to include high-quality, innovative items, and the sustainable value chain is constantly being improved. For this commitment, Veganz was voted Germany's most innovative food brand in an exclusive 2021 ranking by the German newspaper 'Handelsblatt'.

