27.01.2022 12:21:10
DGAP-News: Veganz Group AG: Culture change in nutrition reaches the next stage: Veganz launches vegan egg
DGAP-News: Veganz Group AG
/ Key word(s): Patent
Veganz "the egg"
Berlin, 27th of January 2022 With a projected global market volume of 1.43 billion Euros in 2026, vegan egg alternatives are among the fastest growing category of plant-based food. 98% of non-vegan consumers are already open to this. (1) With two new egg alternatives, Veganz is continuing its corporate strategy in a consistent way. Thanks to efficient in-house R&D and security of a patent for "the egg", the innovative brand is opening up another category at an early stage. At the same time, the company is strengthening its position as a only full-range vegan company.
About Veganz Group AG
Veganz - Good for you, better for everyone - the brand for plant-based foods. Founded in 2011 in Berlin, Veganz became known as a European vegan supermarket chain. With a colourful and life-affirming company philosophy, Veganz managed to break into the vegan niche and establish the plant-based nutrition trend on the market. The current product portfolio comprises around 120 products in 17 categories and is available in more than half of all European countries and more than 22,000 points of sale (POS) globally. In addition, the Veganz product portfolio is being continuously expanded to include high-quality, innovative items, and the sustainable value chain is constantly being improved. For this commitment, Veganz was voted Germany's most innovative food brand in an exclusive 2021 ranking by the German newspaper 'Handelsblatt'.
