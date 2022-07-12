|
12.07.2022 11:29:05
DGAP-News: Veganz Group AG: First post-IPO Annual General Meeting of Veganz Group AG
|
DGAP-News: Veganz Group AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
First post-IPO Annual General Meeting of Veganz Group AG
(Berlin, 12 July 2022) Veganz Group AG (veganz.com), the only multi-category provider of vegan food in Europe, today held its first Annual General Meeting since the IPO as a virtual meeting.
With around 33 percent of the share capital present (including postal and electronic votes cast), the resolutions proposed by management were adopted with large majorities on all agenda items. The agenda included the ratification of the actions of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board as well as the appointment of the auditor.
In 2021, Veganz successfully continued its growth despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, thanks in particular to the systematic expansion of its distribution channels. In the process, the Company improved both its product range and its market position while also enhancing its innovative strength with highly promising projects and partnerships. In addition, the Companys IPO created a solid foundation for the expansion of its own plant-based food production and established a firm financial footing for the business.
The global megatrend towards an environmentally and climate-conscious diet, which we have been advocating for a decade now, is unbroken, says Jan Bredack, founder and CEO of Veganz Group AG. Even though the current framework conditions present us with a wide variety of challenges, we are working hard to successfully turn our goals into reality. The temporary production of our Veganz smoked salmon alternative Räucherlax in Neubrandenburg, which just started in June, as well as the research partnership with Fraunhofer Institute for Molecular Biology and Applied Ecology IME for the joint cultivation of peas in vertical farming are important steps on this path.
About Veganz Group AG
Contact:
12.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Veganz Group AG
|Warschauer Straße 32
|10243 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 2936378 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 2936378 20
|E-mail:
|info@veganz.de
|Internet:
|https://veganz.de/
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E5ED2
|WKN:
|A3E5ED
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1396215
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1396215 12.07.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Veganzmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Veganzmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Veganz
|25,10
|4,15%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessionsängste bremsen: Wall Street etwas höher -- ATX beendet Handel kaum verändert -- DAX lässt Verluste zum Feierabend hinter sich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich unter Druck
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag minimal schwächer. Der deutsche Markt wagte sich aus der Verlustzone. An der Wall Street sind am Dienstag teilweise Zuschläge zu beobachten. An den größten Börsen in Fernost dominierten die Verkäufer.