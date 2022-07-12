DGAP-News: Veganz Group AG: First post-IPO Annual General Meeting of Veganz Group AG

DGAP-News: Veganz Group AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Veganz Group AG: First post-IPO Annual General Meeting of Veganz Group AG



12.07.2022 / 11:29

(Berlin, 12 July 2022) Veganz Group AG (veganz.com), the only multi-category provider of vegan food in Europe, today held its first Annual General Meeting since the IPO as a virtual meeting.

With around 33 percent of the share capital present (including postal and electronic votes cast), the resolutions proposed by management were adopted with large majorities on all agenda items. The agenda included the ratification of the actions of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board as well as the appointment of the auditor.

In 2021, Veganz successfully continued its growth despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, thanks in particular to the systematic expansion of its distribution channels. In the process, the Company improved both its product range and its market position while also enhancing its innovative strength with highly promising projects and partnerships. In addition, the Companys IPO created a solid foundation for the expansion of its own plant-based food production and established a firm financial footing for the business.

The global megatrend towards an environmentally and climate-conscious diet, which we have been advocating for a decade now, is unbroken, says Jan Bredack, founder and CEO of Veganz Group AG. Even though the current framework conditions present us with a wide variety of challenges, we are working hard to successfully turn our goals into reality. The temporary production of our Veganz smoked salmon alternative Räucherlax in Neubrandenburg, which just started in June, as well as the research partnership with Fraunhofer Institute for Molecular Biology and Applied Ecology IME for the joint cultivation of peas in vertical farming are important steps on this path.

About Veganz Group AG

Veganz (veganz.com) Good for you, better for everyone is the brand for plant-based food. Founded in Berlin in 2011, Veganz became known as the European vegan supermarket chain. With a colourful and life-affirming corporate philosophy, Veganz succeeded in opening up the vegan niche and establishing the plant-based food trend on the market. The current product portfolio comprises products from breakfast to dinner and is available in more than half of all European countries and at over 22,000 points of sale (POS) worldwide. In addition, the Veganz product portfolio is continuously optimised with high-quality, innovative items and its sustainable value chain is constantly being improved. For this commitment, Veganz was voted Germanys most innovative food brand in the Handelsblatt 2021 ranking.

