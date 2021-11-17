DGAP-News: Veganz Group AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures

DGAP-News: Veganz Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Veganz Group AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures



17.11.2021 / 20:28

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS DISCLOSURE.

17 November 2021

Veganz Group AG

Disclosure in accordance with Article 5 para. 4 lit. (b) and para. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 para. 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures

Following the pre-stabilisation announcement dated 19 October 2021, the stabilisation manager mentioned below has informed Veganz Group AG, Berlin, Germany, (contact person: Alexandra Vázquez Bea; Tel.: +49 (0) 30 2936378 0) that stabilisations (within the meaning of Article 3 para. 2 lit. (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation) have taken place with respect to the offer of the following securities as indicated below:

The Securities: Issuer: Veganz Group AG Guarantor (if applicable): Not applicable Aggregate nominal amount of the offer: 547,120 Description: Ordinary shares with no par value ISIN DE000A3E5ED2 Offer price: EUR 87.00 Stabilisation: Stabilisation manager: M.M.Warburg & CO (AG & Co.)

Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Existence, maximum size of

the over-allotment option: 71.363 ordinary shares with no par value Stabilisation marketplace: Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, Xetra (XETR)

Stabilisations: Trade date (DD.MM.YYYY) and time (ISO 8601) CET/CEST (hh:mm:ss) Purchase (P) / Sale (S) Nominal value

(pieces) Execution

price (0.0000) Currency code (ISO 4217) Market place (MIC-Code (ISO 10386)) of the stock exchange 10.11.2021

09:15:12 P 5,000 86.9000 EUR XETR 10.11.2021

09:15:12 P 2,000 86.9000 EUR XETR 10.11.2021

09:15:41 P 500 86.0000 EUR XETR 10.11.2021

09:15:45 P 477 86.0000 EUR XETR 10.11.2021

09:15:46 P 23 86.0000 EUR XETR 10.11.2021

09:18:26 P 500 83.6500 EUR XETR 10.11.2021

09:34:06 P 42 83.4000 EUR XETR 10.11.2021

09:34:11 P 458 83.4000 EUR XETR 10.11.2021

09:43:06 P 100 83.8500 EUR XETR 10.11.2021

09:56:50 P 47 82.8500 EUR XETR 10.11.2021

09:56:50 P 42 82.9000 EUR XETR 10.11.2021

09:56:50 P 111 83.0000 EUR XETR 10.11.2021

13:03:12 P 85 82.8500 EUR XETR 10.11.2021

13:03:12 P 15 82.9000 EUR XETR 10.11.2021

16:09:06 P 8 82.0000 EUR XETR 10.11.2021

16:09:06 P 58 81.9000 EUR XETR 10.11.2021

16:09:06 P 353 81.8000 EUR XETR 10.11.2021

16:09:06 P 93 82.4000 EUR XETR 10.11.2021

16:09:18 P 100 82.5000 EUR XETR 10.11.2021

16:09:46 P 114 82.8000 EUR XETR 10.11.2021

16:09:46 P 147 83.0000 EUR XETR 10.11.2021

16:09:46 P 114 82.8500 EUR XETR 10.11.2021

16:09:46 P 625 83.0000 EUR XETR 10.11.2021

16:27:03 P 94 83.0000 EUR XETR 10.11.2021

16:27:03 P 253 83.1500 EUR XETR 10.11.2021

16:27:03 P 41 83.2000 EUR XETR 10.11.2021

16:41:14 P 5 82.6500 EUR XETR 10.11.2021

16:41:14 P 37 82.9500 EUR XETR 10.11.2021

16:41:14 P 58 82.7000 EUR XETR 10.11.2021

17:17:02 P 353 83.8000 EUR XETR 10.11.2021

17:17:02 P 104 83.3000 EUR XETR 10.11.2021

17:17:02 P 1,039 83.3500 EUR XETR 10.11.2021

17:17:02 P 3 83.0000 EUR XETR 10.11.2021

17:17:02 P 1 83.2500 EUR XETR 10.11.2021

17:35:07 P 4000 83.0000 EUR XETR SUM DAY 10.11.2021 17,000

[ aggregated ] 84.8204

[ weighted average price ] EUR 11.11.2021

09:04:11 K 500 86.0000 EUR XETR 11.11.2021

09:07:01 P 200 83.0000 EUR XETR 11.11.2021

12:08:12 P 50 83.5000 EUR XETR 11.11.2021

13:17:03 P 50 83.5000 EUR XETR 11.11.2021

14:56:55 P 45 84.0000 EUR XETR 11.11.2021

14:56:55 P 55 83.9500 EUR XETR 11.11.2021

14:57:27 P 15 84.0000 EUR XETR 11.11.2021

14:57:27 P 10 83.9500 EUR XETR 11.11.2021

14:59:10 P 25 84.0000 EUR XETR 11.11.2021

15:45:17 P 25 84.0000 EUR XETR 11.11.2021

16:36:18 P 250 84.0000 EUR XETR 11.11.2021

16:46:24 P 25 84.0000 EUR XETR 11.11.2021

17:04:51 P 50 84.0000 EUR XETR 11.11.2021

17:36:18 P 1,000 84.6000 EUR XETR 11.11.2021

17:36:18 P 1,000 84.6000 EUR XETR SUM DAY 11.11.2021 3,300

[ aggregated ] 84.5899

[ weighted average price ] EUR 12.11.2021

09:02:08 P 1.000 84.6000 EUR XETR 12.11.2021

12:06:50 P 25 86.0000 EUR XETR 12.11.2021

13:17:23 P 100 85.9500 EUR XETR 12.11.2021

14:12:08 P 25 86.9500 EUR XETR SUM DAY 12.11.2021 1,150

[ aggregated ] 84.7989

[ weighted average price ] EUR TOTAL 21,450

[ aggregated ] 84.7838

[ weighted average price ] EUR

IMPORANT NOTICE

This disclosure is for informational purposes only. It may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia, "United States"), Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such publication, distribution or circulation would be unlawful. This disclosure does not constitute an offer to sell securities of Veganz Group AG ("Company") or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company ("Securities") in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. The Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States. Securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, nationals, residents or citizens of the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan.