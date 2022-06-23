DGAP-News: Veganz Group AG: Research partnership between Veganz and Fraunhofer Institute for Molecular Biology and Applied Ecology

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
23.06.2022 11:54:14

Veganz Group AG: Research partnership between Veganz and Fraunhofer Institute for Molecular Biology and Applied Ecology

23.06.2022 / 11:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 20.06.2022 As part of a research collaboration that began in June, the Berlin-based company Veganz and the German research organisation Fraunhofer IME in Aachen are working together on the cultivation of peas in vertical farming. Both partners are well-known as drivers of innovation in their respective fields: in a poll by German newspaper Handelsblatt, Veganz was voted the most innovative food brand in 2021 and followed up on this success by being named one of Germanys most innovative brands by the publication Capital in 2022. Fraunhofer IME is part of Fraunhofer Gesellschaft, the largest organisation for application-oriented research in Europe, and is the developer of the OrbiLoop®-/ OrbiPlant® system, a novel vertical farming platform technology.

According to the United Nations, the worlds population will have grown to around 9 billion by the end of the century, with 85 per cent living in cities1, and vertical farming offers an approach to feeding the population locally and sustainably. The vertical farming concept developed under the OrbiLoop®/ OrbiPlant® brand allows the cultivation and processing of agricultural produce to take place locally and under one roof or at a single location. In this partnership, peas will be grown as a source of protein and processed directly into alternatives to meat. It will allow for a decoupling and independence from the raw material markets, while also reducing CO emissions and water consumption. The peas will grow under controlled conditions directly on a vertical conveyor belt, where they will require minimal space and resources.

We are delighted to have found the perfect partner to trial sustainable cultivation options in Fraunhofer IME, says Jan Bredack, Founder and CEO of Veganz Group AG. Doing so will allow us to consistently advance the transformation of agriculture to feed the ever-growing world population in a sustainable and climate-friendly way in the future.

He explains that the future could see the peas grown as part of the partnership used as the basis for sustainable alternatives to meat at the Veganz Food Factory.

More information on Veganz and its products is available here.

About Veganz Group AG

Veganz (veganz.de) Good for you, better for everyone the brand for plant-based foods. Founded in 2011 in Berlin, Veganz became known as a European vegan supermarket chain. With a colorful and life-affirming company philosophy, Veganz managed to break into the vegan niche and establish the plant-based nutrition trend on the market. The current product portfolio comprises products for every meal of the day and is available in more than half of all European countries and more than 22,000 points of sale (POS) globally. In addition, the Veganz product portfolio is being continuously optimised to include high-quality, innovative items, and the sustainable value chain is constantly being improved. For this commitment, Veganz was voted Germanys most innovative food brand in an exclusive 2021 ranking by German newspaper Handelsblatt.

Media contact: Moritz Möller | presse@veganz.de | +49 30 2936378 172

About Fraunhofer IME

The Fraunhofer Institute for Molecular Biology and Applied Ecology IME (www.ime.fraunhofer.de/en.html) comprises the divisions Molecular biotechnology, Applied Ecology, and Bioresources and has more than 430 employees working at the locations Schmallenberg, Aachen, Münster, and Gießen. Fraunhofer IME is a strong partner for contract research in the fields of agriculture, bioecocnomy, chemistry, and environmental and consumer protection. The range of research and services is aimed at industry, SMEs, and the public sector.
Media contact: Sascha Falkner | Sascha.Falkner@ime.fraunhofer.de | +49 241 6085 35138


