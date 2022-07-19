DGAP-News: Veganz Group AG: Veganz cooperates with Valora by providing climate-friendly products at kiosks and petrol stations throughout Germany and Switzerland

DGAP-News: Veganz Group AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Veganz Group AG: Veganz cooperates with Valora by providing climate-friendly products at kiosks and petrol stations throughout Germany and Switzerland



Berlin, 19.07.2022 Veganz Group AG, the only multi-category provider of vegan foods in Europe, and the foodvenience provider Valora have closed a cooperation deal in April 2022. Since June 2022, Valora has been offering a range of climate-friendly and healthy Veganz snacks throughout Germany, starting with 300 kiosks and petrol stations and adding more points of sale later on. Valora Group operates 2,700 points of sale in Europe, including 1,438 in Germany, among them the retail stores associated with the brands k kiosk, cigo, U-Store, ServiceStore DB, and Press & Books. A colorful selection of Veganz top sellers such as the Choc Bar Coconut, the Sandwich Biscuits Original, the Fruity Peaches, and other products can be found there. Veganz and Valora are also working together in Switzerland. Valora supplies 450 points of sale there, and Veganz Fizzy Cola and Sour Sticks can be found in some of them.

The climate-friendly Veganz products are the ideal snack, especially for on the go or when you are in a hurry. The Veganz sustainability score Eaternity covers the categories climate, animal welfare, water, and rainforest and has been displayed on the packaging of each and every product since 2019 to help consumers who care about environmental issues to recognise the ecological footprint at a glance.

We are delighted to be cooperating with Veganz. Vegan diets are becoming more and more diverse and we want to go with the trend to keep our customers happy and that makes Veganz the perfect partner, explains Lars Bauer, Valoras Head of Retail Sales for Germany, Luxemburg and Austria about their cooperation with the Berlin-based company.

As the Veganz Nutrition Study 2021 showed, more and more people are adopting a climate-friendly diet, including more than 33 percent of the population of Germany. Thanks to its cooperation with Valora, Veganz is once again making it easier for these people to access sustainable and climate-friendly products.

We are pleased to be able to broaden the reach that our products have once again by working with Valora, says Jan Bredack, Founder and CEO of Veganz Group AG. Food service, our new and promising sales channel, is becoming more and more interwoven with the daily lives of climate- and environmentally conscious consumers at the football stadium, at bakery counters, in company restaurants, on aircrafts, and now even at kiosks and petrol stations.

About Veganz Group AG

Veganz Good for you, better for everyone the brand for plant-based foods. Founded in 2011 in Berlin, Veganz became known as a European vegan supermarket chain. With a colourful and life-affirming company philosophy, Veganz managed to break into the vegan niche and establish the plant-based nutrition trend on the market. The current product portfolio includes products from breakfast to dinner and is available in more than half of all European countries and in over 22,000 points of sale (POS) globally. In addition, the Veganz product portfolio is being continuously expanded to include high-quality, innovative items, and the sustainable value chain is constantly being improved. For this commitment, Veganz was voted Germanys most innovative food brand in an exclusive Handelsblatt 2021 ranking.

About Valora

Every day, around 15,000 employees within the Valora Network work hard to keep travellers happy by stocking a broad range of convenience foods nearby, quick, handy, and fresh. Valora Groups 2,700 or so small outlets are located at highly frequented sites in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands and the company achieved external sales of CHF 2.2 billion in 2021.The Groups head office is in Muttenz, Switzerland, and the company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange AG. In Germany, Valora Group operates through its business units Valora Retail Deutschland, Valora Food Service Deutschland, and Ditsch Produktion/B2B. Valora Retail Deutschland operates 900 sales outlets in Germany as avec, cigo, k kiosk, Press & Books, ServiceStore DB, and U-Store. Valora Food Service Deutschland includes BackWerk (incl. Back-Factory) bakeries and Ditsch with around 560 sales outlets. It is thanks to the Ditsch pretzel bakery, founded in 1919, that Valora is one of the worlds leading producers of pretzel-style bakery goods; its German production facilities are located in Mainz and Oranienbaum.

For more information on Valora, please visit www.valora.com.