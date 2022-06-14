DGAP-News: Veganz Group AG: Veganz opens its own production for the innovative Veganz Salmon Style Slices

DGAP-News: Veganz Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Veganz Group AG: Veganz opens its own production for the innovative Veganz Salmon Style Slices



14.06.2022 / 10:00

Veganz opens its own production for the innovative Veganz Salmon Style Slices

(Berlin, 14 June 2022) Early June saw the only multi-category provider of vegan foods in Europe, Veganz Group AG, open the doors to its second production site this time in Neubrandenburg. From now on, it will be dedicated to the manufacture of Veganz Salmon Style Slices, a sustainable alternative to fish made from algae and a segment of the market that Veganz dominates.





Veganz Salmon Style Slices

We are delighted to be able to cover this years planned production volume of Veganz Salmon Style Slices through this temporary production facility, says Jan Bredack, founder and CEO of Veganz Group AG. At very short notice, we have managed to find a solution that means we can meet the growing demand for innovative alternatives to fish by Veganz as part of our in-house production by using our machines that are already installed on site and by employing new members of staff.

The base ingredient for the Veganz Salmon Style Slices is algae and at 2.3 g per 100 g, it actually contains more omega-3 fatty acids than Atlantic salmon. The alternative to fish is smoked over beech wood to give it its authentic flavour. In addition, Salmon Style Slices not only protect fish, but also the environment, and they boast the top score of three stars in all four categories rated in the Veganz Sustainability Score. While 100 g of Salmon Style Slices only produce 251 g of CO 2 emissions, at 769 g, Atlantic salmon is responsible for three times as much CO 2.

For Veganz, the new site in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is already its second own production facility. 2020 saw the opening of the first Veganz-owned cheese factory in Berlin Prenzlauer Berg. There, Veganz produces its very own vegan alternative to Camembert, the Veganz Cashewbert. The opening of the Veganz Food Factory is set to take place in 2023 and will ensure the production of sustainable and climate-friendly alternatives to fish, cheese, and meat.

About Veganz Group AG

Veganz (veganz.com) Good for you, better for everyone the brand for plant-based foods. Founded in 2011 in Berlin, Veganz became known as a European vegan supermarket chain. With a colourful and life-affirming company philosophy, Veganz managed to break into the vegan niche and establish the plant-based nutrition trend on the market. The current product portfolio includes products from breakfast to dinner and is available in more than half of all European countries and in over 22,000 points of sale (POS) globally. In addition, the Veganz product portfolio is being continuously expanded to include high-quality, innovative items, and the sustainable value chain is constantly being improved. For this commitment, Veganz was voted Germanys most innovative food brand in an exclusive Handelsblatt 2021 ranking.

