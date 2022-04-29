|
29.04.2022 19:32:20
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Comment: Statements by the two ministers Schulze and Lemke
|
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
VERBIO AG Comment: Statements by the two ministers Schulze and Lemke
Leipzig, April 29, 2022 - Current German legislation already limits the use of food raw materials for biofuel production to about 4 percent since 01.01.2022. That is nothing new. In the EU, this limit is a maximum of 7 per cent. Germany already has a 40 percent stronger restriction than the other EU member states.
For reasons of cost alone, we mainly use low-quality grain and not bread grain for bioenergy production.
VERBIO attaches great importance to the use of low-quality, cheap grain for bioethanol production. Technically, this is not a problem, because in the VERBIO biorefinery we process the stillage primarily into biomethane, which replaces fossil Natural Gas in various areas of application.
Around 40 percent of our first-generation biofuels are exported to other European markets.
For years, VERBIO's growth strategy has been based on expanding the production of advanced second-generation biofuels from residues, such as stillage, and residual materials, such as grain straw.
VERBIO is currently the world's largest producer in this area with its large-scale biomethane and biorefinery plants. We produce approx. 100 million m³ of residue-based biomethane in natural gas quality per year with over 90 percent CO2 savings and are thus already replacing part of the Russian natural gas today. In the future, other agricultural residues such as chicken manure also offer additional potential for our production.
It was Ms Svenja Schulze who, in her capacity as Federal Environment Minister during the last legislative period, finally created the legal preconditions that have helped advanced second-generation biofuels in particular to achieve a breakthrough. The new legal situation applies from 01.01.2022. The renewed increase in our guidance is largely due to rising demand for advanced biofuels.
We already adopted an investment programme totalling EUR 300 million for the expansion of our production capacities in September 2021. For years, VERBIO has been calling for German politicians to focus more on renewable energies from residues. These combine climate protection with regional value creation, security of supply and independence from fossil oil and gas without competing with food production.
The current situation shows once again how important it is to expand our activities to North America and Asia. In addition, our high-quality co-products - today: sterols and pharmaceutical glycerine - in the future: basic chemical products such as 9-Dame, 1-Decene as well as synthetic fuels from hydrogen and CO2 - are proof that VERBIO is more future-proof and stable than ever before.
Unfortunately, Ms Schulze and Ms Lemke have done a disservice to the energy transition and the security of supply with domestic energy sources from and for Germany with their ill-considered statements. In future, investors should think very carefully about whether they are prepared to invest in this chaos.
