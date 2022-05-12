|
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: records the best results in its history in the first nine months of the financial year 2021/2022
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
VERBIO records the best results in its history in the first nine months of the financial year 2021/2022
Leipzig, May 12, 2022 VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG reports the best results in the Companys history for the first nine months of the current financial year 2021/2022.
Overall, the Groups revenues increased by 72.6 percent to EUR 1,237.5 million compared to the previous year (9 M 2020/2021: EUR 716.9 million). Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the nine-month period amounted to EUR 314.9 million, 179.2 percent ahead of the comparative period in the previous year (9 M 2020/2021: EUR 112.8 million). The Group result before taxation and interest (EBIT) totalled EUR 291.5 million (9 M 2020/2021: EUR 90.4 million). The Group result before taxation (EBT) totalled EUR 291.0 million (9 M 2020/2021: EUR 89.7 million). The net result for the period amounted to EUR 199.9 million (9 M 2020/2021: EUR 61.8 million). Based on the result for the period, earnings per share were EUR 3.16 (9 M 2020/2021: EUR 0.98).
The increase in sales prices and the security of the Groups raw material supplies provide the basis for positive trends in the Biodiesel and Bioethanol/Biomethane segments through to the end of the financial year
Sales revenues in the Biodiesel segment totalled EUR 877.7 million (9 M 2020/2021: EUR 498.5 million). In the Bioethanol segment sales revenues were EUR 351.4 million (9 M 2020/ 2021: EUR 211.3 million). The sharp increases in sales prices resulted in new record levels of sales revenues and earnings. The Groups forward-looking procurement policies have generated positive margin effects.
Next milestone in the North American growth market reached
The framework conditions in the USA offer a good, reliable basis for further growth. The advantages of using domestic biofuels made from regional raw materials to benefit climate protection and provide security of supply were recognised early in the USA. The US administration has been making plans to increase its independence from fossil fuels since as early as 2004. The sale of E15 (petrol fuel that uses a 15 percent Ethanol blend) has been permitted since April 29, 2022; this makes E15 the norm in the USA, while the home country of the worlds most innovative automobile manufacturers still has major doubts about using E10.
VERBIO is part of the solution for both climate protection AND energy security in Germany
In this respect, VERBIO is the only manufacturer of biofuels on the market that is prepared for the future. VERBIO places a high priority on using low-value, cheap grain to manufacture bioethanol, and has a consistent policy of investing in expanding its capacity to process waste and residual products to manufacture biodiesel and biomethane. For cost reasons alone VERBIO does not use grain that can be used to make bread. No one would want the bread on their breakfast table to be baked from the grain that VERBIO uses in its production processes; VERBIO is in effect a waste disposal company for inferior-quality grain products. VERBIO has been demanding a quota for advanced biofuels from waste and residual products for almost ten years now. It was Svenja Schulze, then the Minster of the Environment, who, despite immense political pressure, determined a minimum quota for 2022 of just 0.2 percent (ZERO POINT TWO) for biofuels from non-food raw material sources.
Looking forward, biomethane could replace up to 50 percent of imported Russian natural gas. Today, with its large-scale biomethane and biorefinery plants, VERBIO is already the worlds largest processor of non-food raw material sources. In addition, our high-value by-products, which currently include sterols and pharmaceutical glycerine and in future will include chemical base materials such as 9-DAME, 1-decene and heptene as well as synthetic fuels from hydrogen and CO2, are a decisive competitive advantage.
In the current situation VERBIO is making an important climate-neutral contribution to energy security using domestic energy sources from local raw materials. The biorefinery at the PCK facility in Schwedt is the companys GREEN HEART. VERBIO is part of the solution to creating a sustainable future for the PCK refinery. Schwedts gas supply is secured by the production of 80 million cubic metres of biomethane annually in our biorefinery. Even in the case of an oil embargo, VERBIOs biorefinery secures approximately 1,000 jobs in Schwedt, Uckermark and Brandenburg.
Earnings estimates for the financial year and risks
Detailed information on business developments in the first nine months of the 2021/2022 financial year is provided in the quarterly statement for the period ended March 31, 2022, which can be viewed from 8.30 a.m. on VERBIOs website at www.verbio.de/en/financial-reports/ .
In view of the complexity of current events in the German market environment, in addition to the usual capital market discussion we are offering an online press meeting with Claus Sauter on May 16, 2022 at 11.00 a.m. If you wish to participate in this meeting, please register your interest with Constanze Blechschmidt or Ulrike Kurze. Their contact details are provided below.
