10.02.2022 08:00:26
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: VERBIO sets new records in the first half of the financial year 2021/2022 and announces investments in new growth businesses
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report
VERBIO sets new records in the first half of the financial year 2021/2022 and announces investments in new growth businesses
- EBITDA up 132.8 percent to EUR 187.2 million
- Full year forecast increased to EUR 300 million
- Sales up 68.9 percent to EUR 809.1 million
- EBITDA margin 23.1 percent
- Biomethane plants in the USA and India in operation
- USA: EUR 80 million of further investments transforming the plant into a biorefinery
- Investment in plant for manufacture of synthetic methane planned
Leipzig, February 10, 2022 - VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG has recorded sales of EUR 809.1 million in the first half of the financial year 2021/2022, an increase of 68.9 percent. Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the first six months of the financial year 2021/2022 amounted to EUR 187.2 million, representing a very significant increase compared to the comparative period in the previous year (1 HY 2020/2021: EUR 80.4 million). The Group result before interest and taxes (EBIT) totalled EUR 172.4 million (1 HY 2020/2021: EUR 65.0 million). The net result amounted to EUR 120.3 million (1 HY 2020/2021: EUR 44.2 million).
The renewed record sales and results were primarily driven by strong global demand, in particular for advanced biofuels. Advanced biofuels from waste materials, for example from straw, have become particularly attractive since January 1, 2022 because under certain conditions their use counts double towards meeting quotas.
The Iowa plant location will be expanded and converted into a VERBIO biorefinery offering combined bioethanol-biomethane production similar to the German plant design. VERBIO will invest a further USD 80 million in this expansion by the end of 2022. This plant will then have the same capacity as the biorefinery in Schwedt. The production of biomethane will increase from 20 MW to 80 MW.
In the short and medium term North America provides VERBIO with significant growth potential. The team in the USA has been strengthened with experienced people in order to drive the business forward in this market. In addition, VERBIO has opened a trading desk in Stamford (Connecticut) in order to participate in global trading in biofuels and synthetic fuels.
Chemicals from renewable sources for the chemical industry - a new growth business
In addition, looking forward VERBIO will also enter the market for synthetic renewable fuels. VERBIO has a large volume of green CO2, which is generated during the manufacture of bioethanol and biomethane. Currently this CO2 remains unused, although, due to its high purity, it is very well suited to the manufacturing of synthetic methane or for use in the manufacture of speciality chemical products. VERBIO is examining the necessary requirements for the construction of a pilot plant for synthesising the green CO2 generated. The objective is to expand the biorefineries, enabling them to manufacture synthetic products. CO2 will become a raw material.
Earnings forecast for the financial year 2021/2022
Detailed information on business developments in the first six months of the 2021/2022 financial year is provided in the half-yearly interim statement for the period ended December 31, 2021. The report can be viewed from 8.30 a.m. (CET) on VERBIO's website at:
Important notice
Information about VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (VERBIO)
Online and Social Media
Contact:
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßner's Hof)
04109 Leipzig
Constanze Blechschmidt (IR)
Ulrike Kurze (PR)
Phone: +49(0)341/308530-281
Email: ir@verbio.de/pr@verbio.de
10.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
|Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)
|04109 Leipzig
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)341 308530-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)341 308530-998
|E-mail:
|ir@verbio.de
|Internet:
|www.verbio.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JL9W6
|WKN:
|A0JL9W
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1278732
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1278732 10.02.2022
|27.01.22
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|11.01.22
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|01.12.21
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12.11.21
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|18.10.21
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
