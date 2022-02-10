DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: VERBIO sets new records in the first half of the financial year 2021/2022 and announces investments in new growth businesses

DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: VERBIO sets new records in the first half of the financial year 2021/2022 and announces investments in new growth businesses



10.02.2022 / 08:00

- EBITDA up 132.8 percent to EUR 187.2 million

- Full year forecast increased to EUR 300 million

- Sales up 68.9 percent to EUR 809.1 million

- EBITDA margin 23.1 percent

- Biomethane plants in the USA and India in operation

- USA: EUR 80 million of further investments transforming the plant into a biorefinery

- Investment in plant for manufacture of synthetic methane planned

Leipzig, February 10, 2022 - VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG has recorded sales of EUR 809.1 million in the first half of the financial year 2021/2022, an increase of 68.9 percent. Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the first six months of the financial year 2021/2022 amounted to EUR 187.2 million, representing a very significant increase compared to the comparative period in the previous year (1 HY 2020/2021: EUR 80.4 million). The Group result before interest and taxes (EBIT) totalled EUR 172.4 million (1 HY 2020/2021: EUR 65.0 million). The net result amounted to EUR 120.3 million (1 HY 2020/2021: EUR 44.2 million).

The renewed record sales and results were primarily driven by strong global demand, in particular for advanced biofuels. Advanced biofuels from waste materials, for example from straw, have become particularly attractive since January 1, 2022 because under certain conditions their use counts double towards meeting quotas.



Record sales in all segments due to increased sales prices

The capacity utilisation of the Group's production plants was good in both segments.

Sales revenues in the Biodiesel segment totalled EUR 585.7 million (1 HY 2020/2021: EUR 321.2 million). In the Bioethanol segment sales revenues were EUR 217.7 million (1 HY 2020/2021: EUR 153.1 million). The increase in sales revenues in both segments, with production and sales volume quantities remaining largely unchanged, is primarily due to the massive increase in sales prices in the first half of the financial year 2021/2022.



Taking advantage of growth momentum in North America

VERBIO commenced production at its straw biomethane plants in India and the USA at the end of 2021. In India VERBIO will initially concentrate on ramping up to full-scale capacity at its production plant and on process and cost optimisation, and it has already commenced expanding its plant in the USA.

The Iowa plant location will be expanded and converted into a VERBIO biorefinery offering combined bioethanol-biomethane production similar to the German plant design. VERBIO will invest a further USD 80 million in this expansion by the end of 2022. This plant will then have the same capacity as the biorefinery in Schwedt. The production of biomethane will increase from 20 MW to 80 MW.

In the short and medium term North America provides VERBIO with significant growth potential. The team in the USA has been strengthened with experienced people in order to drive the business forward in this market. In addition, VERBIO has opened a trading desk in Stamford (Connecticut) in order to participate in global trading in biofuels and synthetic fuels.

Chemicals from renewable sources for the chemical industry - a new growth business

As part of a comprehensive investment programme through to 2023, in September 2021 VERBIO announced the construction of an ethenolysis plant in Germany, as well as the associated manufacture of catalysts in Hungary. In the medium term this will enable the Group to process up to 30 percent of the rapeseed oil methyl produced by VERBIO which is currently marketed as biodiesel, creating high-value basic chemicals from renewable sources for use in the chemicals industry. This will involve investments in VERBIO's future sustainability in the amount of approximately EUR 100 million.

In addition, looking forward VERBIO will also enter the market for synthetic renewable fuels. VERBIO has a large volume of green CO 2 , which is generated during the manufacture of bioethanol and biomethane. Currently this CO 2 remains unused, although, due to its high purity, it is very well suited to the manufacturing of synthetic methane or for use in the manufacture of speciality chemical products. VERBIO is examining the necessary requirements for the construction of a pilot plant for synthesising the green CO 2 generated. The objective is to expand the biorefineries, enabling them to manufacture synthetic products. CO 2 will become a raw material.

Earnings forecast for the financial year 2021/2022

As a result of the Group's very good results to date, on January 26, 2022 the Management Board once again increased its earnings forecast for the financial year 2021/2022 and announced that the forecast EBITDA for the financial year has been increased to approximately EUR 300 million with approximately EUR 130 million net financial assets.

Detailed information on business developments in the first six months of the 2021/2022 financial year is provided in the half-yearly interim statement for the period ended December 31, 2021. The report can be viewed from 8.30 a.m. (CET) on VERBIO's website at:

https://www.verbio.de/en/investor-relations/news-publications/financial-reports/20212022/

Information about VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (VERBIO)

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG is one of the leading independent bioenergy manufacturers, and is also the only large-scale producer of biodiesel, bioethanol and biomethane in Europe. The Group has approximately 900 people employed at its locations in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Brandenburg as well as at its foreign subsidiaries in India, the USA, Canada, Poland and Hungary. VERBIO concentrates on the use of internally developed innovative technologies and efficient energy-saving production processes. VERBIO's biofuels achieve CO 2 savings of up to 90 percent compared to petrol or diesel. The Group's annual production capacity amounts to approximately 660,000 tonnes of biodiesel, 260,000 tonnes of bioethanol and 900 gigawatt hours of biomethane. In addition, VERBIO manufactures biofertiliser and animal feed for agricultural use as well as high-value raw materials for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and foodstuff industries. With its innovative processes and highly efficient production plants, VERBIO is a technology leader in the biofuels market. The VERBIO share (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6/WKN A0JL9W) has been listed in the prime standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2006.

